Morocco became the first team to book a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a clinical 3-0 victory over Canada, extending their remarkable unbeaten run in regulation time to 34 matches.

The Atlas Lions, Africa’s only surviving representatives alongside Egypt, once again underlined their growing status among world football’s elite with a disciplined and efficient display in the Round of 16 encounter.

After a fiercely contested first half that produced more yellow cards than shots on target, Morocco eventually broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half through Azzedine Ounahi.

The midfielder curled a superb finish into the bottom corner after a cleverly worked free-kick routine involving captain Achraf Hakimi, leaving the Canadian defence rooted.

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Canada responded by committing more players forward in search of an equaliser, but Morocco remained composed and dangerous on the counterattack.

Their patience paid off in the 82nd minute when Brahim Díaz led a swift break before teeing up Ounahi, who fired emphatically past the goalkeeper for his second goal of the night.

Substitute Soufiane Rahimi completed the victory deep into stoppage time, finishing off another rapid counterattack to seal a convincing 3-0 win.

The match was as physical as it was tactical. The opening half featured just five shots on goal but six yellow cards—the first time since detailed World Cup records began in 1966 that a first half produced more bookings than attempts at goal.

Morocco’s latest triumph continues a remarkable rise that began with their historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they became the first African nation to reach the last four of the competition.

Now, the Atlas Lions have taken another significant step towards an even greater achievement, reaching the quarter-finals once again and strengthening hopes of delivering Africa’s first-ever World Cup title.

Morocco will now await the winner of the Round of 16 clash between France and Paraguay as they continue their impressive march through the tournament.