Brighton & Hove Albion‘s summer signing, Zadok Yohanna, has been included in the latest 2026 Golden Boy rankings, securing a place among the top 100 young footballers in the world.

The 19-year-old forward completed a high-profile move to the Premier League club this summer, signing a five-year contract that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until June 30, 2031.

Yohanna joined the Seagulls following an impressive spell with Swedish Allsvenskan side AIK Stockholm, where he established himself as one of the brightest emerging talents in European football through a series of standout performances.

Before sealing his transfer to Brighton, the Nigerian youngster registered five goals and four assists in 18 appearances for AIK during the 2025 season.

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His rapid rise also earned him international recognition after Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle included him in Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 Unity Cup. However, AIK Stockholm declined to release the teenager because at the time, Yohanna was also managing an injury, while negotiations over his transfer to Brighton were still ongoing, as later revealed.

The latest Golden Boy rankings further underline Yohanna’s growing reputation, with the Nigerian youngster ranked 80th overall, placing him ahead of his Brighton teammate, Babis Kostoulas, who is 83rd.

Several players of Nigerian descent also feature in the updated top 100 list, including Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha, Atalanta’s Honest Ahanor, SV 07 Elversberg’s Francis Onyeka, and Juventus newcomer Jeff Ekhator.

Yohanna’s inclusion among Europe’s elite young talents highlights the significant progress he has made over the past year and reinforces expectations that he could become one of the Premier League’s most exciting prospects following his move to Brighton & Hove Albion.