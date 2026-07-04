Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Suleiman Abba, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a letter dated 15 April, and addressed to the APC Chairman of Kofar Fada Ward in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, the retired police boss stated that the move puts a final stamp on his detachment from the APC that he joined nearly four years ago.

The defection took place during a brief ceremony on Saturday in Bamaina, the country home of the former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, located in the Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

​In a Facebook post, Mr Lamido’s media aide, Mansur Ahmed, shared a copy of the resignation letter and confirmed that Mr Abba was received by the former governor.

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In the resignation letter, Mr Abba noted that he had ceased participating in party activities since June 2022 and chose not to validate his membership during the party’s recent re-registration exercise.

“Recall that since the 10th of June 2022, I have not attended any of APC meetings at National, State, LGC or Ward level,” he stated in the letter.

“This membership withdrawal was further confirmed by my non-participation in the Party’s Re-registration Exercise which ended on 14th April 2026. This letter, therefore, is meant to fully confirm my withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress.”

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The former IGP used the opportunity to express gratitude to the party’s leadership, particularly at the ward level, for giving him a platform to launch his political career.

However, he also recalled his aborted 2018 bid to represent the Jigawa South Senatorial District under the APC banner, a move he noted was “thwarted” just before the National Assembly primary elections.

Mr Abba stated that his commitment to public service and national development remains unshaken. He expressed a desire to continue working with stakeholders across board to better the lives of citizens.

“I thank you all very much and look forward to your collaboration with me in my patriotic zeal to improve the life of our people in this ward, Jigawa State and in our dear nation, Nigeria,” Mr Abba stated.

As of the time of filing this report, the leadership of the APC at both the ward and state levels in Jigawa had not issued an official reaction to Mr Abba’s resignation.