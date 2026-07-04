Nigeria’s U-17 women’s team, the Flamingos, will head into next week’s decisive second leg with a narrow advantage after edging Benin Republic 3-2 in an entertaining FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying match on Saturday in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The first-leg encounter at the Remo Stars Stadium lived up to expectations as both sides produced an attacking display in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The visitors stunned the home crowd in the 16th minute when Romaine Gandonou unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the penalty area that beat Nigerian goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho.

Nigeria responded almost immediately. A minute after falling behind, captain Harmony Chidi came close to levelling the score, but her chipped effort sailed just over the crossbar after a good build-up involving Queen Joseph.

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The pressure eventually paid off in the 26th minute when Joseph restored parity with a well-executed lob that left Benin goalkeeper Elise Kounkpaga stranded.

Benin nearly regained the lead in the 34th minute, but Ijirigho produced an important save to deny Gandonou. At the other end, Oluwakemi Adegbuyi came within inches of putting Nigeria ahead just before the break, only to see her effort crash against the crossbar.

The Flamingos returned for the second half with greater attacking intent. Chidi forced another save from Kounkpaga early in the half, while Favour Nkwocha narrowly missed the target with an effort on the hour mark.

Nigeria’s persistence was rewarded in the 62nd minute. Substitute Kindness Ifeanyi tested Kounkpaga with a fierce shot, and Adegbuyi reacted quickest to convert the rebound and hand the Flamingos a 2-1 lead.

The advantage lasted just 11 minutes as Nazifatou Dangui finished off a move created by Gandonou to bring the visitors level at 2-2.

The hosts, however, restored their lead almost immediately. Two minutes after Benin’s equaliser, Ifeanyi rose highest to head home from a corner kick and score what proved to be the winning goal.

The result gives Nigeria a slender advantage ahead of the return leg, which will be played at the Stade Kégué in Lomé, Togo, next Saturday.

The winner over two legs will qualify for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be hosted by Morocco.