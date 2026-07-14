When France and Spain meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Dallas on 14 July, the spotlight will inevitably fall on two extraordinary talents: Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal.

Two generations, two superstars, but one place in the World Cup final. While this will be their first-ever meeting on football’s biggest stage, it is far from unfamiliar territory for the Real Madrid forward and the Barcelona sensation.

In fact, Tuesday’s blockbuster will mark the 11th time they have faced each other in their careers. Surprisingly, it is the teenage Spaniard who has dominated the rivalry; Yamal has emerged victorious in eight of their previous 10 meetings, although Mbappe has enjoyed greater success in front of goal, scoring nine times compared to Yamal’s six.

International meetings: Yamal has the upper hand

Their rivalry has already produced two memorable international semi-finals. The first came at UEFA EURO 2024 in Munich, where Spain defeated France 2-1. Yamal announced himself on the biggest stage with a stunning goal that helped send La Roja into the final.

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A year later, the pair met again in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in Stuttgart. Once again, Spain came out on top, edging France in a dramatic 5-4 thriller. Yamal was the standout performer with two goals, while Mbappe also found the back of the net in another unforgettable contest between the European heavyweights.

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente summed up the teenager’s influence after the match.

“I’m delighted for Lamine. He really sent a message today.”