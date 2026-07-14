An estimated 90,000 fans gathered in Oslo on Monday to celebrate Norway’s national team after their historic run to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Scandinavian nation returned home to a hero’s welcome despite seeing their remarkable campaign come to an end on Saturday with a 2-1 extra-time defeat to England in the quarter-finals in Miami.

It marked Norway’s best-ever performance at the FIFA World Cup, prompting thousands of supporters to line the square outside the Royal Palace in the capital to honour the players.

As the squad arrived, they delighted the crowd by performing the now-famous “Viking Row” celebration, which has become synonymous with the team’s impressive World Cup journey.

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Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway and heir to the throne of the nation of 5.6 million people, joined the festivities, leading the celebrations with a drum. The Crown Prince had also travelled to Miami to support the team during their quarter-final clash against England.

Captain Martin Odegaard expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming reception, describing the support from fans as unforgettable.

“It’s simply incredible to see all the support we receive and to see how much the country is behind us,” Odegaard told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

“It’s really fantastic,” the Arsenal midfielder added.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who finished Norway’s World Cup campaign with seven goals, arrived back in the country earlier on Monday. The prolific forward shared photos on social media of himself walking away from the aircraft, carrying a stuffed raccoon that clutches a glass bottle.

However, Haaland was absent from the official celebrations in Oslo. According to NRK, the Norwegian star was unable to attend the event because he had another flight to catch.

Although Norway’s World Cup dream ended in heartbreaking fashion against England, the team’s memorable run to the last eight has already secured its place as the country’s greatest achievement at the tournament, with fans turning out in record numbers to salute a squad that captured the nation’s imagination.