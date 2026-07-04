Osasere Okundaye has opened up about how she became Nigeria’s youngest chartered accountant at 16.

Ms Okundaye’s feat was announced by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, on 29 June via his X page.

She broke the four-year record previously held by Jonathan Adewale, a 17-year-old who passed the final stage of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) examination.

ICAN, the professional body responsible for training, examining and certifying chartered accountants in Nigeria, requires candidates to complete a rigorous multi-stage examination before qualifying as chartered accountants.

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Most ICAN members qualify after completing university, making Ms Okundaye’s achievement at 16 particularly rare.

Testimony

Ms Okundaye, a member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), disclosed during a visit to the church’s founder and General Overseer, Daniel Olukoya, that the journey had not been smooth.

She said: “I started this ICAN journey three years ago, after finishing secondary school early. My parents encouraged me to start taking the ICAN examinations through ATS instead of just waiting around until I reached the right age for university.

“I wasn’t an accounting student in secondary school, so the examinations, especially at the first level, proved more difficult for me than for other people at the same level. I had to put in more effort, and with the grace of God, I was able to pass the first level. Ever since then, it has been success after success.”

The Accounting Technicians Scheme (ATS) is ICAN’s entry-level professional programme, designed to prepare candidates for the chartered accountancy qualification.

Failure

Furthermore, Ms Okundaye maintained that she failed an examination but didn’t let it weigh her down.

“Last year, I failed one of my final papers, unfortunately, which I had to rewrite earlier this year in May, and to the glory of God, I passed that examination, and now I can say that I am a qualified accountant of the institute at 16 years old”, she added.

Mr Olukoya celebrated Ms Okundaye for the achievement and declared that she would continue to move from strength to strength, and from glory to glory.

“This shall be the stepping stone to greater things in your life. May God who does wonders in your life, amen. As you’ve started like this, blessings shall not depart from your life,” he noted.

God’s faithfulness

Mr Olukoya also described her achievement as a powerful testament to God’s faithfulness.

He added that the achievement proved everything can be accomplished through diligence, discipline, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

“Her journey is an inspiration to young people everywhere, proving that with God’s grace, determination, and a clear vision, age is never a barrier to greatness.

“Congratulations, Osasere! We pray that this remarkable milestone will be the beginning of even greater accomplishments and that God will continue to lead you from glory to glory.”