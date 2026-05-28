Heineken will conclude its nationwide UEFA Champions League campaign with a major final viewing event at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where football fans are expected to gather to watch Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the final on 30 May.

The Lagos event marks the climax of Heineken’s global “Fans Have More Friends” campaign, which has hosted Champions League viewing experiences across several Nigerian cities during the knockout stages of the competition.

The campaign moved through Port Harcourt, Aba, Owerri, Abuja and Benin City, attracting large crowds of football supporters who participated in live screenings, music performances, interactive games and social activities built around the tournament.

What started as simple match-viewing gatherings gradually evolved into large football and entertainment experiences, with fans turning out in club jerseys, chanting songs and celebrating key moments together.

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Organisers said the final event in Lagos is expected to bring together football fans, entertainers, creators, business leaders and cultural influencers for what could become one of the biggest Champions League viewing experiences in Nigeria this year.

Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said the campaign reflected the social power of football in Nigeria.

“What we have seen throughout this campaign has been truly special,” she said. “From one city to another, fans came together to enjoy football in a very real and authentic way. People connected, shared moments and created memories around the game, and that is exactly what ‘Fans Have More Friends’ stands for.”

According to her, the initiative was designed to create experiences beyond football itself.

“This was never just about screening football matches,” she said. “It was about creating an atmosphere where people could relax, interact and enjoy a shared passion together. Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and we wanted fans to feel that in every city we visited.”

Music and entertainment have also formed a major part of the campaign. Earlier events featured performances and appearances from entertainers including singer Johnny Drille, while DJs and hype men kept fans engaged before kick-off, during halftime and after matches.

The final itself carries significant storylines.

Arsenal are aiming to crown an outstanding campaign after recently winning the Premier League title and reaching their first Champions League final in 20 years. The English side are also chasing a first-ever Champions League crown.

Their journey to the final has drawn strong attention in Nigeria, where Arsenal remain one of the country’s most widely supported clubs.

Across the campaign, Arsenal jerseys, songs and chants have dominated several viewing venues following the club’s impressive run in Europe and domestic success under Mikel Arteta.

The North London side reached the final after becoming the first team to win all eight league-phase matches before eliminating Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Atlético Madrid in the knockout rounds.

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PSG, meanwhile, are seeking to successfully defend the title they won last season after overcoming Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich on their way to the final.

Ms Shadeko said Arsenal’s presence has added another layer of excitement among Nigerian supporters.

“The excitement has continued to grow with every stage of the competition,” she said. “Now we are at the final, and you can feel how much anticipation there is, especially with a club like Arsenal involved because of their huge support base in Nigeria.”

She added that organisers want the Lagos finale to match the scale of the occasion.

“We want the final to feel special,” she said. “Fans have supported this campaign from the beginning, and this is an opportunity to bring everything together one last time in a memorable way.”

Beyond the football itself, the campaign has also highlighted how shared viewing experiences continue to shape football culture in Nigeria, with supporters using the gatherings as spaces for connection, entertainment and community.