Arsenal have been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday night, ending one of the closest title races in recent memory.

Eli Junior Kroupi’s 39th strike almost handed Bournemouth a crucial victory but a late Erling Haaland strike denied the Cherries victory and ultimately settled the title race in favour of the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured the title without kicking a ball after City drew at the Vitality Stadium, leaving the defending champions unable to catch Arsenal heading into the final weekend of the 2025/26 season.

The result completed a dramatic turnaround in the title race after Arsenal defeated Burnley 1-0 on Monday to move five points clear at the top of the table.

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City travelled to Bournemouth knowing only a victory would keep their hopes alive, but Pep Guardiola’s side failed to find the breakthrough against a resilient Bournemouth team still chasing European qualification.

Arsenal’s triumph ends a painful wait stretching back to the famous “Invincibles” season under Arsène Wenger in 2003/04.

It also marks Arteta’s first Premier League title as a manager and completes the steady rebuild he has overseen since taking charge in December 2019.

The Gunners have been one of the most consistent teams throughout the campaign, combining defensive solidity with attacking efficiency.

Monday’s narrow win against Burnley was Arsenal’s third consecutive 1-0 league victory, underlining the discipline and maturity that have defined their run-in.

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal at the Emirates Stadium, while Bukayo Saka registered his 50th Premier League assist. Goalkeeper David Raya also equalled David Seaman’s club record of 19 clean sheets in a single Premier League season.

For City, the failure to beat Bournemouth brought an end to their hopes of winning a fifth consecutive league title.

The dropped points also intensified uncertainty surrounding Guardiola’s future amid growing speculation that the Spanish manager could leave the club at the end of the season.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, continued their remarkable campaign under Andoni Iraola. The Cherries extended their long unbeaten run and strengthened their push for European football next season.

For Arsenal supporters, however, the night belonged entirely to North London.

After years of near misses, rebuilding phases and growing pressure, the Premier League trophy is finally returning to the Emirates Stadium.