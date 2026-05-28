The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has slightly adjusted its nationwide primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The NDC had initially announced that its 2027 primaries for various elective positions would be held on 27 May and 28 May.

But in a statement on Wednesday night which was jointly signed by its National Chairman, Moses Cleopas and National Secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, NDC said the exercise would now take place on 29 May.

The party suggested that slight adjustment followed the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and the resulting public holidays which caused major transportation and logistical challenges, including the non-availability of flights.

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“Many aspirants who were in Abuja for the screening exercise, as well as members of the screening team, are currently stranded in Abuja,” it said.

It added that the party has now decided to adjust the timetable which retains part of the initial date of the primaries.

“Consequently, the party has decided that 28 May should be used for arrivals, documentation with INEC and security agencies, consultative meetings, and other preparations, while the actual primaries will now hold on 29 May.

“The teams will use May 28 to also hold meetings with stakeholders, party elders, as well as aspirants in their respective states,” it added.

Offices for the primaries

The NDC said the processes for the primaries would include presidential affirmation during which the candidacy of the sole presidential aspirant of the party, Peter Obi, will be ratified.

The party said the National Assembly primaries, including Senate and House of Representatives, will then follow before similar exercise for the state assembly aspirants would be conducted.

The final process of the primaries would be for the governorship aspirants.

“The respective teams will collate and process all results and forward them to the National Headquarters, where the National Working Committee will announce the results.

“No state executive or team has the mandate to announce any results,” the NDC said in the statement.

“We call for understanding and urge all participants to conduct themselves responsibly, as the party has zero tolerance for violence, disorderly conduct, and hooliganism.”

Condition for obtaining NDC forms

Meanwhile, the National Leader of the NDC, Seriake Dickson, announced that the leadership of the party has, due to time constraints, approved that all those who purchased its Expression of Interest Forms would be allowed to participate in the primaries in their various constituencies.

Mr Dickson, in a post on his X handle on Wednesday afternoon, however, said some of the aspirants will not be allowed to pay for the nomination forms for the contested positions.

“Only successful candidates (from the primaries) will report to the party secretariat for documentation and, in the process, pay for nomination forms and complete other necessary forms,” he said.

The national leader said the decision was taken after “extensive hours of deliberations” on Tuesday with party leaders, including the National Chairman, Mr Cleopas, some key members of the National Working Committee of the party and the party’s sole presidential aspirant, Mr Obi.

He said the meeting followed receipt of a report from the party’s Screening Committee led by Sam Egwu.

Mr Dickson stressed that the teams for the scheduled primaries have been selected, comprising senior officials of the party, and have been deployed to every state to conduct the exercise with the support of stakeholders and local leaders.

“Our party is women- and youth-friendly, and we urge the teams to pay attention to aspirants with the capacity to win elections.

“We call for violence-free primaries and reiterate our zero tolerance for violent behaviour,” he said.

“The party will take serious action against anyone who resorts to violence, threats, intimidation, or disorderly conduct.”

‘Last manual primaries in NDC’

Mr Dickson maintained that, in line with party’s guidelines, the primaries would be conducted through direct primaries at the constituency level for state assembly positions, while House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, and presidential affirmations would take place at the various local government headquarters.

The national leader stressed that the limited time available forced the party to drop its initial plan to fully implement the electronic system.

“As I said at the dinner with aspirants, this will be the last primary election in the NDC to be conducted manually.

“We understand that the manual process may not be perfect due to time constraints and logistical challenges, and we ask everyone to bear with us,” he said.

“Our intentions are sincere, and future primaries will be conducted electronically to minimise complaints and other challenges.”