The winners of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will leave New York New Jersey Stadium with more than just football’s most coveted prize after FIFA unveiled a new tradition that will see the champions receive bespoke championship rings alongside the iconic trophy and gold medals.

The historic presentation will take place after the World Cup final on Sunday, 19 July, when the new world champions are crowned at New York New Jersey Stadium.

For the first time in the history of a FIFA competition, the victorious team will also be awarded specially designed championship rings, introducing one of the most celebrated traditions in American sport to football’s biggest stage.

The exclusive rings have been produced as part of a strictly limited collection of 2,026 individually numbered pieces, paying tribute to the landmark 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Only 30 rings will be reserved for members of the championship-winning team, while the remaining 1,996 will be released globally as an Official Licensed Product, giving supporters the opportunity to own a unique piece of World Cup history.

Each ring has been crafted with distinctive features that celebrate the tournament’s champions.

One side prominently displays the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the opposite side will be customised to reflect the identity of the victorious nation. Every ring will also be individually numbered, custom-fitted and accompanied by its own certificate of authenticity.

FIFA also confirmed that the presentation process will take place in two stages.

Immediately after the final whistle, the winning team’s captain and head coach will receive temporary championship rings during the on-field celebrations to mark their achievement.

The permanent rings for all 30 recipients will then be individually customised to ensure a perfect fit before being officially presented at a later ceremony, creating a lasting symbol of one of football’s greatest accomplishments.

The introduction of championship rings adds another historic first to the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup, ensuring that the champions of the biggest tournament ever staged will be remembered not only by lifting the famous trophy but also by receiving a unique piece of football history designed to commemorate their triumph for generations to come.