Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has commended the state’s pilgrims for their exemplary conduct in Saudi Arabia while performing the 2026 Hajj in the Holy Land.

A statement issued by his spokesman, Ibraheem Musa in Makkah on Thursday, said that the governor gave the accolade when a high-powered delegation gave him an update on the entire Hajj exercise.

The statement quoted the governor as also saying that Kaduna State pilgrims officials have become references in diligent Hajj service delivery.

Governor Sani reminded the pilgrims that Hajj is a pillar of Islam that requires patience, perseverance and total devotion to Allah (SWT), adding that it is a spiritual journey that is physically exhausting.

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He said that the update which members of the Hajj Delegation and management gave him, tallies with the reports that he had been receiving even before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, the delegation which was led by the Executive Chairman of Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Salihu S Abubakar, had briefed the governor on the entire Hajj operations so far.

Mr Salihu listed the Agency’s activities right from the sensitization exercise of intending pilgrims during “Bita,” to the rigorous medical screening at the Hajj camp and the airlift to Saudi Arabia.

The Executive Chairman also listed the successes recorded at Madina, to the brief stay in Makkah, before the commencement of the Hajj exercise at Arafat, Muzdalifa to the symbolic stoning of the devil at Jamrat, before returning to the tent city of Muna.

The delegation included Salihu Abubakar and Professor Bello Ayuba, the governor’s Principal Private Secretary and member of Hajj Delegation Committee.

Other members are Hon Nazir Abubakar, Chairman on Interfaith and Hajj at the Kaduna State House of Assembly and Senior Special Assistant on Interfaith, AbdulRaham Abuhunain as well as the Director of Operations of the pilgrims agency, Abubakar Usman Yusuf.