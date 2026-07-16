Nigeria youth international, Shakirat Moshood, has expressed her excitement after completing a major move to Portuguese side SCU Torreense, pledging to dedicate her efforts to her new club while making her family and country proud.

The highly-rated defender officially joined the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup-bound club on a two-year contract following an outstanding campaign with Bayelsa Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Football League (NWFL) Premiership. The club confirmed her arrival on Wednesday, marking the beginning of a significant new chapter in the career of one of Nigeria’s brightest young talents.

Reacting to the move, the former Flamingos captain described the transfer as a major milestone and vowed to repay the confidence the club has shown in her.

“I am very happy to be able to give my best to help the team and honour my family and my country,” Moshood told the club’s media.

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The switch represents the 18-year-old’s first professional venture in European football. Moshood first caught global attention at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic, where she finished as the competition’s third-highest scorer with four goals, playing as a versatile attacking midfielder. She continued her impressive trajectory in 2025, captaining the Flamingos to another quarter-final finish at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, cementing her reputation as one of Africa’s most promising young players.

Her rapid development also earned her a nomination for the 2025 CAF Women’s Youth Player of the Year award, where she finished as runner-up. Moshood’s rise has since extended to the Falconets setup; after playing a key role under head coach Moses Aduku during Nigeria’s qualification campaign, she was rewarded with a place in the country’s 28-player provisional squad for the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

She is expected to integrate with her new teammates immediately as SCU Torreense intensifies preparations for the new campaign. The Portuguese side will compete on multiple fronts during the 2026/27 season, challenging for domestic honours while also representing Portugal in the UEFA Women’s Europa Cup—an ideal platform for Moshood to continue her development on the European stage.