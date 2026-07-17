As the 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its conclusion, StarTimes Nigeria will on Sunday host a public watch party in Lagos to coincide with the final between defending champions Argentina and Spain.

The event, scheduled for King Jaja Hall at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), will also feature the concluding draw of the company’s nationwide subscriber promotion launched during the tournament.

The World Cup final brings together two of the tournament’s standout teams after they emerged from a highly competitive knockout stage. The expanded 48-team competition, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the biggest in FIFA history, with 104 matches played over six weeks.

The tournament has also produced several memorable moments, including record-breaking performances from some of football’s biggest stars, while the semi-finals featured the competition’s top-ranked teams for the first time, adding to what many observers have described as one of the strongest editions of the World Cup.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

As one of the broadcasters of the tournament in Nigeria, StarTimes has aired every match live on its sports channels throughout the competition.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s event, the Marketing Director of StarTimes Nigeria, Oke Umurhohwo, said the watch party is intended to give football supporters an opportunity to experience the final together while appreciating subscribers who participated in the company’s World Cup campaign.

“The FIFA World Cup has brought millions of Nigerians together over the past six weeks, and we wanted to end the tournament in a memorable way. Beyond watching the biggest match in world football, this event is an opportunity to celebrate our subscribers by rewarding 22 lucky winners, including one person who will walk away with the 10 million naira grand prize. We remain committed to making premium football more accessible, exciting and rewarding for our customers.”

In addition to the live screening of the final, the company will conduct the concluding draw of its “Watch the World Cup. Win ₦10 Million” promotion. According to the organisers, 22 subscribers will emerge as winners, with the top prize set at ₦10 million.

The event is being organised in partnership with Meridianbet Nigeria and will also feature fan engagement activities before kickoff.

Although Nigeria failed to qualify for a second consecutive FIFA World Cup, interest in the tournament has remained strong across the country, with viewing centres and organised watch parties attracting large crowds throughout the competition.

Sunday’s final is expected to draw another sizeable audience as football fans gather to witness the crowning of the 2026 world champions while bringing the curtain down on a tournament that has expanded the global reach of football with the introduction of a 48-team format.