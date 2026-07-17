United States President Donald Trump will attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, with the White House confirming that he will make his first appearance at the tournament for its showpiece finale at the New Jersey Stadium.

The announcement ends weeks of speculation over the US leader’s involvement in the closing stages of the competition, after FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed in June that Mr Trump would attend the final and present the World Cup trophy to the newly crowned champions.

Although Infantino’s comments had not been officially confirmed at the time, the White House on Thursday announced that the president would indeed be in attendance for football’s biggest match.

Speaking during a media briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described Trump’s appearance as a fitting conclusion to what she called a historic tournament.

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“His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, most secure, and most successful World Cup in American history,” Ms Leavitt said.

“This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

Ahead of Sunday’s final, Mr Trump is also scheduled to attend a reception hosted by FIFA at Trump Tower in New York on Friday, further underlining his administration’s close involvement with the tournament.

Despite confirming the president’s attendance, Leavitt said she could not say whether Trump would be supporting Spain or Argentina in the final.

The question comes after Mr Trump publicly criticised Spain during last week’s NATO summit over the European nation’s refusal to support military action against Iran, adding another layer of intrigue ahead of the championship match.

While the president has not attended any World Cup fixtures during the tournament, he has remained closely linked to events both on and off the pitch.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump disclosed that he had personally asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the red card shown to United States striker Folarin Balogun during the hosts’ match against Bosnia.

FIFA subsequently lifted Balogun’s one-match suspension ahead of the Americans’ next fixture against Belgium.

However, despite the striker’s availability, the United States suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat, crashing out in disappointing fashion.

Mr Trump has also repeatedly claimed credit for the United States securing the right to co-host the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with FIFA awarding the tournament during his first term in office.

His relationship with Mr Infantino has grown increasingly close in recent years.

At the FIFA World Cup draw held in Washington last year, the FIFA president presented Mr Trump with a newly created FIFA Peace Prize, an honour that attracted attention after the United States later launched military operations against Venezuela and Iran.

Sunday’s trophy presentation will also revive memories of another controversial FIFA ceremony.

Following Chelsea’s victory over Paris Saint-Germain in last year’s FIFA Club World Cup final at the same New Jersey venue, Mr Trump presented the trophy to captain Reece James before unexpectedly remaining on the podium during the club’s celebrations, leaving several Chelsea players visibly surprised.

The president later retained a replica of the Club World Cup trophy in his office.

Now, with Spain and Argentina preparing to battle for football’s ultimate prize, President Trump is once again set to take centre stage as he presents the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy to the champions, closing the curtain on the largest and most expansive World Cup in history.