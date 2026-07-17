As the football world counts down to Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, UNICEF has brought back an iconic photograph that perfectly captures the passing of the torch from one global superstar to another.

In a post shared ahead of the final, UNICEF confirmed that the widely circulated image of a young Lionel Messi bathing baby Lamine Yamal is authentic, ending years of speculation fuelled by the rise of artificial intelligence-generated images.

“Yes, those photos you’ve seen are real,” UNICEF wrote.

According to the UN agency, the photographs were taken more than 18 years ago during a UNICEF fundraising calendar photoshoot by Spanish photographer Joan Monfort, when a baby named Lamine Yamal and his mother, Sheila, met a young Messi.

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“Today, their achievements on the pitch inspire millions,” UNICEF said. “Off the pitch, both Messi and Lamine Yamal use their voices and platforms as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors to support and advocate for children around the world.”

“The goal? That every child survives, thrives, and fulfils their potential. We are proud to have them on our team.”

The timing of the post has made an already highly anticipated World Cup final even more special.

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Messi, widely regarded as one of football’s greatest players, will lead defending champions Argentina in pursuit of a second consecutive World Cup title after inspiring his side into the final with two assists in their dramatic 2-1 semi-final victory over England.

Standing in his way is 19-year-old Yamal, who has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the tournament. The Barcelona winger has played a key role in Spain’s run to their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010, helping the reigning European champions defeat France 2-0 in the semi-finals.

The final also symbolises football’s changing of the guard. Messi, now in the twilight of a remarkable career, faces a player who was only a baby when they first met during that UNICEF campaign.

What began as a charity photoshoot nearly two decades ago has become one of football’s most remarkable full-circle moments, with the legendary Argentine and the teenage Spanish sensation now set to meet on the sport’s biggest stage, both chasing World Cup glory while continuing to champion children’s rights beyond the pitch.