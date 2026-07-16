Argentina faces potential FIFA sanctions following their dramatic semi-final victory over England after members of the squad displayed a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Falklands are Argentine”). The political statement, brandished during post-match celebrations, could be deemed a breach of FIFA regulations concerning political messaging. A Long-standing Dispute

The Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory in the South Atlantic, have been the subject of a decades-long sovereignty dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom. This tension culminated in the 1982 Falklands War, a 74-day conflict that claimed the lives of 655 Argentine service members, 255 British service members, and three islanders.

According to BBC Sport, FIFA has previously disciplined Argentina for similar conduct. In 2014, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) was fined £20,000 (approx. ₦40,000,000) after the team displayed an identical banner before an international friendly against Slovenia. FIFA’s ruling at the time determined the act violated regulations prohibiting political messages and team misconduct. Political Reactions

Argentina’s Vice-President, Victoria Villarruel, reacted to the semi-final result with a post on X that linked the sporting outcome directly to the territorial dispute.

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“It wasn’t just another match,” she wrote alongside a video showing Argentine soldiers. “The Falklands are Argentine. They banned bringing them to the stadium and forgot that we carry them in our blood and our hearts.”

Before the match, Villarruel had characterised the semi-final as an opportunity to “put the invaders in their place.”

Earlier in the tournament, Argentine players drew attention for singing chants referencing the Falkland Islands, as well as icons Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, following their Round of 16 victory against Egypt. Despite these incidents, Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, insisted that football should remain separate from political issues.

“The reality is that this is a football match. I can’t mix things up, especially out of respect for what happened so many years ago,” Scaloni stated ahead of the England clash. “It was a very sad period in our history, and there isn’t much we can do about it, that’s the reality… But it is a football match, we shouldn’t confuse the two.”Heightened Security

The semi-final was played under increased security due to historical tensions between the two nations. While England took an early lead, Argentina rallied late through goals from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez to secure a 2-1 victory and advance to the final against Spain.

FIFA has not yet issued an official response to the banner display, though the incident is expected to be reviewed under the organisation’s regulations regarding political messages in official competitions. If found in breach, the Argentine Football Association could face sanctions comparable to those imposed in 2014.