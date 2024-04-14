The Premier League title race took a dramatic turn this weekend, with both Arsenal and Liverpool suffering surprise defeats at home.

Liverpool’s hopes of regaining the title were dealt a major blow after a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half goal was enough for the Eagles, who snapped a 13-game winless streak against the Reds.

Despite dominating possession, Liverpool failed to find an equaliser, leaving them with a mountain to climb in the remaining matches.

Gunners misfire

Arsenal also relinquished control of the title race after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The Gunners dominated the first half but lacked cutting edge in attack.

A complete turnaround in the second half saw Villa score twice through Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins, handing them a crucial away victory.

These surprise losses for Arsenal and Liverpool leave Manchester City in a commanding position at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s side, previously trailing by two points, now sit two points clear with just six games remaining.

Iwobi Shines for Fulham

In another Premier League match, Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi bagged an assist for Fulham in their victory over West Ham.

His well-placed pass found Andreas Pereira for the team’s second goal, marking Iwobi’s third assist of the season.

The versatile player has also impressed with five goals, solidifying his role for Fulham.

Compatriot Calvin Bassey also had a strong performance for Fulham, playing the entire match and contributing to their defensive stability.

With 42 points from 33 games, Fulham currently sit comfortably in 12th place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

