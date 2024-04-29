Isaac did not retire. His retirement was like that of Abraham, in death – eternal rest is their retirement. Jacob was actively involved in solving family issues. He was noted to have undertaken one of the most important journeys in the Bible at a very old age. These people kept on functioning, becoming bigger and greater, as they grew older. Even though most of the disciples of Jesus Christ in the New Testament were tragically murdered, yet the fact still remains that they kept on fulfilling their callings and purposes on earth even in the very face of death.

This shows us another truth about fulfilment. Nothing can stop it. Nothing should stop it. Death could take you away, but before that happens, you can still keep on fulfilling yourself even in the very face of death. Apostle Paul lived a life of fulfilment till his very last breath. Apostle John, like other disciples lived a fulfilled life. Unlike the others though, he is the only one that was not murdered. He lived till old age, fulfilling his calling and ministry.

“I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfilment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.” – Vince Lombardi

All these people did not bother themselves about retirement, they understood the importance and the continuity of self-fulfilment. That type of understanding would do all of us a lot of good in our lives today. Our everyday must be lived in such a way that we strive to experience fulfilment one way or another.

Principles of Fulfilling Yourself

Don’t Be Satisfied With Your Present Achievements

Ladies and gentlemen, there is much more in you to give to the world than you can imagine. There is so much more for you to do. Self-satisfaction is one of the greatest hindrances to self-fulfillment. Once you think you are already okay, it becomes more difficult for you to give your best into what you are doing. Comfort zone is a big challenge in our generation today. Comfort zones create in us a sense of false fulfillment. Comforting us that we deserve to take a break. Sometimes we use physical standards to determine our fulfillments. Some people think if they could have a family with a number of cars, a house and a nice paying job, then they are fulfilled. This is a false comfort. Some other people think they would be fulfilled if they could finish their education and get a nice paying job.

“No man can begin to mold himself on a faith or an idea without rising to a higher order of experience.” ― George Eliot

All these aspirations are what keep us self-satisfied. That false feeling of self-fulfilment deprives us of the future we could have. It robs us of the energy that could be put into generating new ideas and pursuing their fulfilment. Feelings of satisfaction on the other hand, makes you just to stop at the level you are. Physical parameters like job, family status, salary, don’t equate self-fulfilment.

Fulfilment of self is much greater than attaining a status in the society. It’s much greater than a comfortable life style. Self-fulfilment is much greater than seeing your children and grandchildren. Self-fulfilment is greater than what could be measured physically or materially. One of the greatest gifts you can give to yourself is to refuse to be satisfied with where you are. Your desire and continuous passion will perpetually open doors of fulfilment to you.

The examples I gave earlier of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Paul and John, tells us that if these people had become satisfied at an early stage of their achievements, we would not be talking about them as we are today. As a matter of fact, they all performed greater feats towards the end of their lives. That is why successful people never get satisfied with any degree of success they attain. To them, success is a life time journey of discovery. They realise that life is an adventure of a lifetime in releasing your hidden potentials.

“Be who God meant you to be and you will set the world on fire.” ― Catherine of Siena

Don’t Compare Yourself To Others

Too many people stop by the way side on the path to achievements because they compare themselves to people worse than them. Many of us try to feel good about ourselves by looking at those who are worse than us. While it would be a temporary solace, it is never a good solution. We should really only compare ourselves with our calling, mission and potentials. We don’t compare ourselves with what we have already done. We don’t compare ourselves with what others have done. Our goal should be to compare ourselves with the potentials God has put in us. Our race is against the mandate of God upon our lives. We look for God’s expectations of us and strive to fulfill it.

“Within you, you will find everything you need to be complete.” ― Bryant McGill

If you look around enough, you will always find people who are doing worse than you. It helps you to feel like a local hero of course, but that kind of practice doesn’t help you to become all God wants you to be. So, this is a golden rule for those who want to come to fulfill themselves. Don’t compare yourself to others. Yes there are cases when comparing yourself with those better than you would inspire you and encourage you to do better. As nice and as cool as that sounds, what happens when you don’t have such individuals around to emulate? Even though it is a nice idea to have a model before you, whose height you aspire to, yet the greatest motivation should be what is coming from within you. Your calling, your purpose, your potential and your abilities.

“Strive to become the best version of your original self. That’s where your true fulfillment in life lies.” ― Edmond Mbiaka

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine.

