The Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are in a celebratory mood after they secured Leicester City’s immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

This comes just one season after the Foxes were relegated to the Championship.

Leicester’s return to the top flight was confirmed on Friday night. Their promotion rivals, Leeds United, suffered a surprising 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers. This decisive result puts Leicester a comfortable four points ahead of Leeds with only one game remaining in the Championship season.

The Foxes are now on course to achieve a remarkable feat – reaching 100 points in their Championship campaign.

This achievement would mark a dominant return to the top tier following last season’s relegation.

Victory against Preston on Monday could secure Leicester the Championship title.

However, this hinges on a simultaneous slip-up by third-placed Ipswich Town, who must avoid defeat against Hull City on Saturday.

Congratulations

Celebrating the news, Ndidi took to his social media page, writing: “Congratulations to me, the boys the players, staff, club, and of course, the amazing fans! 2 more games to go! We’re back!! ”

Congratulations to me, the boys, the staff the club and the amazing fans.. 2 more to go!!!

We back!! 😁 — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) April 26, 2024

The influential midfielder played a key role in Leicester’s success, featuring in 30 games and contributing directly to nine goals with four goals and five assists.

Iheanacho, while featuring in fewer games (22), also made a significant impact, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

Leicester’s Premier League return marks a swift recovery from their relegation last season, which ended a decade of remarkable achievements for the club.

Just seven years prior, they had defied all odds to win the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri. This was followed by their historic first FA Cup victory in 2021 which Iheanacho and Ndidi were part of.

While promotion is secured for Leicester, the race for the second automatic promotion spot continues.

Ipswich Town can still join the Foxes in the Premier League next season, but they require five points from their remaining three matches.

