The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) recorded six wins on matchday 32, with 19 goals scored in Sunday’s fixtures.

Rangers maintain top spot

Enugu Rangers had an easy 2-0 win over Plateau United at the Cathedral on Sunday to take all three points and maintain their one-point lead atop the NPFL table.

A first-half strike from Chidozie Okorie and a late penalty from Godwin Obadje earned Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side maximum points to maintain their lead. As it stands, Rangers have 57 points as they maintain the first position.

Alukwu saves Sporting Lagos

In Lagos, Jonathan Alukwu helped Sporting Lagos pick maximum points at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan as the reunion between Coach Abdullahi Biffo and his former side, Abia Warrior, ended 4-2.

This is the second time Sporting Lagos will score four goals at home this season after their historic 4-1 victory over Remo Stars last February.

Alukwu scored in the 65th and 74th minutes for the Lagosians to keep their survival race alive.

After scoring two goals in the first half from Pascal Durughor in the fourth minute and Junior Lokosa, the Lagosians bottled up the lead in the early minutes of the second half.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Sporting conceded first, in the 50th minute, from Jamil Muhammad’s own goal before the second goal, nine minutes later, from Prince Okorie.

Unfortunately, Abia Warriors’ striker Antione Desouza missed a spot kick in the 67th minute.

Shooting Stars are still in contention for a continental ticket

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars defeated 10-man Sunshine Stars 2-0 in the biggest derby of the weekend to continue their quest for a continental ticket. The win sent the Oluyole Warriors to the fourth position with 52 points, as Sunshine Stars dropped to the relegation zone with 36 points.

After a barren draw in the first half, Sunshine Stars had their first setback in the 50th minute when midfielder Mafeng Pam was sent off after picking up a second yellow card.

And seven minutes later, Captain Malomo Taofeek broke the deadlock with a sublime finish before Christian Pyagbara doubled the lead in the 89th minute.

At the top of the NPFL table is Rangers, leading with 57 points, closely trailed by Enyimba with 55 points. Following closely behind, Remo Stars are in third place with 53 points and have a game in hand.

In the relegation waters are Sunshine Stars, Heartland, and Gombe United, with 36, 29, and 25 points, respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

