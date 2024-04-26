The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) is set for another exciting weekend, with Matchday 32 returning memories for some coaches and kicking off the fight for survival for others.

Fidelis Ilechukwu will be looking to outsmart his former club, Plateau United, while Gbenga Ogunbote faces a fiery encounter against his ex-team, Sunshine Stars, in Ibadan.

These are just a few intriguing fixtures lined up for a blockbuster weekend before the four-week break.

Remo Stars’ title hopes dwindle

The weekend opens with Remo Stars hosting Niger Tornadoes in Ikenne.

Remo Stars, once strong title contenders, are now battling for a top-three finish and their only shot at continental football.

Niger Tornadoes have historically been a hard nut to crack for the Sky Blue Stars.

The two teams have drawn three times in their last nine meetings, with Tornadoes holding the upper hand with three wins compared to Remo Stars.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Sporting Lagos in relegation scrap

Sporting Lagos’ fight against relegation intensifies as they host Abia Warriors on Sunday. Victory is crucial for the Lagos club to avoid joining Heartland and Gombe United in the Nigeria National League.

Abia Warriors might seem like a favourable opponent, but Sporting Lagos can’t afford to be complacent after drawing away to them earlier in the season.

Battle of the Stars in Ibadan

All eyes turn to Ibadan on Sunday for the clash between Shooting Stars and Sunshine Stars. This match holds special significance for Gbenga Ogunbote, who returns to face his former club, the team that launched his top-tier coaching career over a decade ago.

Sunshine Stars are seeking redemption after a poor showing against Enyimba, but Shooting Stars, currently eyeing a top-three finish, will be a formidable opponent.

This is the first time Shooting Stars have secured a safe zone position so late in the season since their promotion under Edith Agoye three years ago. Both teams have a history of close encounters, with five draws and four victories in their last 14 meetings.

Ilechukwu’s reunion with Plateau United

Enugu Rangers, under Fidelis Ilechukwu, welcome Plateau United to the Cathedral on Sunday. Despite Ilechukwu downplaying title pressure after last week’s defeat, Rangers remain in contention. A win is essential to maintain their position and appease fans dreaming of a championship.

Plateau United, on the other hand, are aiming for a top-three finish and the coveted Confederation Cup slot. They’ll be looking to avenge their 2022 defeat at Awka, the last time they lost to Rangers at home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

