The Nigerian Army says its personnel who killed a young lady in Enugu last week is not a repentant Boko Haram terrorist.

Army spokesperson Onyema Nwachukwu said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

A soldier, Adamu Muhammad, killed Hauwakulu Tabra, on Thursday last week in a barracks in Enugu. Her corpse was discovered the following day.

Mr Nwachukwu said though the incident is regrettable, it is laughable to claim that tha dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram member.

"Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army," he said.

The army spokesperson described the incident as sad and that investigations are ongoing..

"The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions,” he said.

Mr Nwachukwu said the army had at no time repentant Boko Haram terrorists though considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-east distinguished themselves morally and patriotically.

He explained that such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

CLARIFICATION

RE: REPENTED BOKO HARAM MEMBER ENLISTED INTO NIGERIAN ARMY SLITS WOMAN’S THROAT IN ENUGU BARRACKS, HIDES CORPSE

The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a publication by Sahara Reporters on 13 April 2024 tilted, “Repented Boko Haram Member Enlisted into Nigerian Army slits Woman’s throat in Enugu Barracks, Hides Corpse.”

Much as it is highly regrettable that a young lady lost her life in the hands of a man with whom she was in an amorous relationship, the incident should not be latched on to insinuate a laughable claim that the dastardly act was committed by a repentant Boko Haram recruited into the Nigerian Army.

It is pertinent therefore to clear the air on the allegation as insinuated by Sahara Reporters.

The NA has at no point in time, either in the past or present enlisted repentant Boko Haram members to its strength. However, considerations were given to Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) who in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East distinguished themselves morally and patriotically. Such members of the CJTF must have also shown commitment, dedication and loyalty to the service and the nation.

The sad incident of the gruesome murder of Miss Hauwakulu Tabra by Private Adamu Muhammad occurred on the night of Thursday 11 April 2024 and her corpse was discovered within the barracks on Friday 12 April 2024. Preliminary investigations revealed that the late Hauwakulu Tabra was actually murdered by the said soldier, who is presently in detention for further investigation to unravel the motive behind his actions.

The Nigerian Army extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Miss Hauwakulu Tabra

and also emphatically assert that at no time has the NA enlisted repentant Boko Haram members into its fold as mischievously insinuated.

The general public should be assured that justice will be served, as the NA will not condone any unprofessional conduct or indiscipline within its ranks.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Major General

Director Army Public Relations

14 April 2024

