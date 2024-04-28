Rangers International FC have taken many Nigerian football fans by surprise with their impressive performances in the second half of the Nigeria Professional Football League season.

After their surprised recruitment of Fidelis Ilechukwu from Plateau United at the start of the 2023/2024 season, the Coal-city team also signed top players like Kazeem Ogunleye, Ifeanyi Onyebuchi and goalkeeper Japheth Opubo to complement the existing squad.

The signings appear to have paid off, as the club, which narrowly escaped relegation last season, is currently top of the NPFL.

On Friday, the coach spoke with PREMIUM TIMES about the improvement at Rangers and the reasons for the turnaround.

The target was to build

“The target is to build a sustainable institution,” Ilechukwu said, emphasising that he joined the Antelopes to build the team into a sustainable institution as it was in the past.

Rangers are among Nigeria’s historical teams and were very popular in the 70s and 80s when the club produced the likes of the late Christian Chukwu and Emmanuel Okala, both of whom starred for the national team. However, the club’s last league triumph was in 2016.

Although Rangers currently sit top of the league table, Ilechukwu said the club did not set a target of winning the league when he was employed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“The management didn’t set a target for me when I took Rangers International because they understand what it means to take a team that battled relegation last season,” he told PREMIUM TIMES. “What we discussed was about structure to ensure that what happened to us last time didn’t happen again this season.”

Title race

Ilechukwu’s appointment did not lead to an instant turnaround in Rangers’ performance. In fact, the club’s fortunes only began to turn around in the ongoing second half of the league.

In the first half, Rangers recorded 28 points from 19 games, an average of 1.5 points per game to place eighth in the league.

In contrast, the Enugu club have accrued 26 points from the 12 games played so far in the second half of the league, an average of 2.2 points per match, placing them first on the log with 54 points.

Ilechukwu attributed the improved performance to the return of injured players and the management’s support.

“The injured players returned, and things worked for us, playing unbeaten for several games. Two players returned from injury, Kanuete, a central defender, and Oparah, a central midfielder, which gave us balance in the middle and defence.

“Also, in the striking position, Godwin Obaje is the only senior striker we have in the team, and the young players learning from him picked up form.”

He also praised the administrators of the Enugu State-owned team.

“Ameobi Ezeaku has been more than the manager of the club. He understands the terrain of football and welfare packages, and he fulfils his promises,” he said.

The coach also said the club’s return to its home ground (called the Cathedral) after playing its home matches in neighbouring Anambra State due to stadium repairs also helped the team.

“Coming back to the Cathedral is also an advantage because we have enough time to rest,” he said.

Rangers vs Plateau United, a game to worry for Fidelis

Rangers’ next game is against Plateau United, the club Ilechukwu coached before signing for the Enugu team.

Under Ilechukwu, Plateau United secured an away win against Rangers in Nnewi.

He admits Sunday’s match will not be easy for his team.

“It’s going to be a very tight game because I know the team very well. The players and I know their qualities,” he said. “If I say I’m not afraid of the team, I’m lying because I know them very well, almost 85 per cent of the team I set up before I left, and all of them are very experienced.”

Tactical analysis

Tactically, Ilechukwu said he’s aware of Plateau United’s 3-5-2 and 4-3-3 formations and will use a counter-game plan to outplay them. He plans to start with a 4-3-3 or a 4-4-2 formation and see how his team performs before making changes.

“Most of the time, what’s said isn’t what you will use on the pitch. I may say I will play 4-3-3 and later switch to another formation. The most important thing is to have a player who is well-prepared mentally, physically, and psychologically and can also switch.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

