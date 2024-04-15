The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has described as untrue claims by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) that it was responsible for its inability to provide the estimated supply hours to customer feeders.

General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, said this in a rejoinder titled, ‘IBEDC’s Publication On Estimated Hours Of Power Supply.’

It noted that the publication by IBEDC on 9 April, which stated that TCN was responsible for failing to deliver estimated supply hours to its feeders due to system outages and tripping on TCN ‘s feeders, was incorrect.

The TCN stressed that the causes of the outages on IBEDC’s 11kV and 33kV lines were due to DisCo’s issues, unrelated to TCN’s frequency control operations.

It stated that the statement issued by IBEDC was scrutinised by TCN’s regional managers in Osogbo alongside IBEDC officials and was found to be inaccurate, thus requiring corrections.

“While TCN sees this misinformation of IBEDC as a ploy to undermine and mislead the public against regular power supply, we remain focused on supporting the government’s move towards a more robust and efficient power supply

“Consequently, TCN assures the public of its commitment to continue to work hard to effectively transport the entire bulk electricity received from the generating companies to distribution load centres nationwide,” the statement added.

Recall that on Tuesday, 9 April, Ibadan DisCo blamed TCN for not supplying power to customers on feeders. It stressed that the inability to provide the expected service hours was due to outages in the TCN system and tripping incidents on the IBEDC feeders.

