With two games to the end of the season, rising Nigerian star, Suleiman Danladi, is optimistic about his Albanian second-division side, KS Pogradeci’s promotion push.

KS Pogradeci will face off against second-placed Luftetari in one of the last two games of Group B and Danladi is positive of a good result with his team.

The Remmo Soccer Academy product has played all but two games of Pogradeci’s matches this season while also weighing in with three goals.

Born on 3 December, 2000, Danladi, who had a stint with Niger Tornadoes in the Nigeria Premier Football League has been in impeccable form for the Albanian team and remains on course for promotion.

He admits they still have a lot to do so as to achieve their aim of playing in the elite division.

“We have not really achieved our goals, we must defeat our opponent this weekend to be closer to that aim of promotion,” the player under the management of Remix Sports Management told reporters.

“It has been a good season for me and the club as a whole and I can’t wait to lead them back to the elite division.

“It is not just about me but the collective efforts of all the players that have played, those on the bench and those that have been playing as substitutes.”

He added: “I am also using the opportunity to appreciate the fans for standing by the team since the start of the campaign and I want to assure them that we are not going to let them down.”

