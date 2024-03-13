Victor Osimhen and his club Napoli were dumped out of the Champions League by Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Osimhen registered just a shot on target throughout the game as the Catalans registered a 4-2 aggregate scoreline over Napoli at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.

With both teams sharing the spoils in Italy two weeks ago, the Xavi Hernandez’s led team enchanted their visitors with two quickfire goals before the half-hour mark.

Fermin Lopez scored in the 15th minute finishing Raphina’s cross and two minutes later, Joao Cancelo doubled the lead to set themselves on a right course for qualification.

However, Napoli halved the deficit at the half-hour mark with Amir Rrahmani’s solo goal.

The second half was a struggle for the visitors as they failed to utilise their chances.

And with seven minutes to the stoppage time, Robert Lewandowksi doubled the lead to send Barcelona to the quarter final of the Champions League for the first time in four years.

Arsenal vs Porto

Arsenal fought till penalty shootout with Porto to progress to the quarterfinal at the Emirates for the first time in 14 years. The Gunners last reached the quarterfinal in the 2009/2010 season.

The energy-sucking game ended on a happy note for Arsenal thanks to goalkeeper David Raya who saved two penalties to send the Gunners to the next round. It ended 4-2 after the game was dragged to penalties.

Difficult task

Into the game, Arsenal needed to cancel the late-goal conceded in Porto two weeks ago.

The task was looking insurmountable for Mikel Arteta”s boys seeing the structure and strategy adopted by Porto.

Arsenal couldn’t penetrate the visitors in the first 30 minutes but they kept pressing for the crucial goal.

And while the first half was about to end, Martin Odegaard with his trademark pass sliced through two Porto defenders to link Leandro Trossard at the right flank who then waltzed the ball past Pepe to the far left corner.

Arsenal could have finish the game in the 69th minute after Odegaard tucked the ball in after a mix-up between Costa and Pepe, only for referee Clement Turpin to award Porto a free-kick for a foul by Kai Havertz – a decision which saw Arteta booked for his remonstration.

After the end of the second half and a barren result at the extra-time, both teams went to penalty shootouts.

Penalty shootouts

Having lost at the round of 16 via penalties to Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon 362 days ago, Arsenal needed to avert the jinx.

Captain Odegaard, took the first kick and sent Costa the wrong way to put Arsenal in the driving seat but attacking midfielder Pepe drew the away side level.

Havertz rolled home his spot-kick and Raya then sprang low to his right to keep out Wendell’s effort, pushing it onto the post and seeing the rebound bounce off his back and wide.

Saka slammed his strike into the top corner to give Arsenal the advantage with Raya getting a hand to Marko Grujic’s penalty but seeing it nestle in the back of the net.

Rice converted to make it four from four for the Gunners and heap the pressure on Galeno – whose last-gasp goal in Porto had given the Portuguese side a first-leg lead – but this time his effort was saved by Raya.

With Tuesday’s result, six of the eight quarter finalists have now been confirmed.

They are Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and the duo of Barcelona and Arsenal.

