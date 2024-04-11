African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen headlines a list of football legends set to participate in the first-ever Charity Champions Cup.

Joining Osimhen are Didier Drogba and Kanu Nwankwo, former African Footballer of the Year winners.

Clear goal

The Charity Champions Cup, an initiative of the Attom Foundation, will be held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on 15 June.

This exhibition match will pit football legends worldwide against notable Nigerian celebrities.

For its inaugural edition, the organisers aim to raise funds and awareness to help at least 10,000 Nigerians, particularly the elderly, address vision problems caused by refractive errors, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

At a press conference in Lagos, Attom Foundation founder Attom Yahaya emphasised the cause’s importance beyond the match’s spectacle. He and his team are dedicated to helping those with visual impairments wholeheartedly.

“This is a thrilling project for us,” Yahaya said. “We’re grateful for the support we’ve received so far. There’s still work to be done, but we’re confident we’ll achieve our goal.”

Stanley Chibuna, known as Funny Bone, explained the reasoning behind using football as the driving force for this project.

“Football unifies Nigerians like nothing else,” Chibuna stated. “Just look at the recent AFCON and how everyone came together as one Nigeria. That’s why we’re using football to drive this initiative.”

Kafayat Shafau, known as Kaffy, expressed her excitement about another opportunity to make a positive impact. Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke (Doctor Craze) and Ekemini Ekerette also joined the call for corporate support for the Charity Champions Cup’s noble goal.

More stars

In addition to Osimhen, Drogba, and Kanu, other legends participating in the event include Austin Okocha, Vincent Enyeama, El-Hadji Diouf, Emmanuel Adebayor, Emmanuel Eboue, and even the controversial Mario Balotelli.

Current Super Eagles stars like Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Kenneth Omeruo will also play alongside Super Falcons duo Asisat Oshoala and Michelle Alozie.

The participation of celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Ayo Makun, Akpororo, and Nedu Ani will further enliven the event.

The Charity Champions Cup has received endorsements from the Federal Ministry of Sports Development, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

