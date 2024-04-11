A 25-year-old man was on Thursday lynched by angry residents for allegedly beheading a six-year-old boy, Mohammed Nabiyu, in Kanwa, a village in Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspect, identified only as Abdullahi from Katsina State, was a former student of a Tsangaya school (Almajiri school) in Kanwa until he was expelled from the community for alleged bad behaviour.

But Mr Abdullahi sneaked back into the community a few days ago before committing the murder on Thursday, residents said.

The village head of Kanwa, Umar Yusuf, told reporters the suspect lured the boy into a nearby primary school’s toilet, beheaded him and threw the head into a soak-away.

The traditional ruler said the suspect had worked as a houseboy at his victim’s home but had been sacked for his dubious activities.

“Abdullahi was brought to Kanwa over two years ago by one Islamic scholar, Mallam Abdulrauf from Katsina. He stayed here for two years and left four months ago.

“He returned to the village during this festive period, claiming that he came for condolence because we lost one old woman three days ago.

“It was during his visit that he lured Nabiyu to a toilet of the nearest primary school where he beheaded him and slashed his stomach,” the traditional ruler stated.

Mr Yusuf said the suspect was caught by residents after he was seen by a boy while throwing the head of the victim into a soak-away.

Also, Mr Yusuf said the suspect was initially rescued from the mob but the mob forced its way into where he was kept and lynched him before the arrival of the police.

The bodies of the victim and the suspect were buried in the community according to Islamic rites.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the police were investigating the incident

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

