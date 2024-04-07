Victor Osimhen ended a five-game scoring drought spectacularly on Sunday, leading Napoli to a thrilling 4-2 comeback win against Monza.

Trailing for much of the match, Napoli exploded in the second half with four breathtaking goals.

Osimhen ignited the comeback with a towering header, followed by stunning strikes from Matteo Politano (volley), Piotr Zielinski (scorcher), and a late goal by Giacomo Raspadori.

This eighth-place clash was tense, with only three points separating the sides. Napoli had recently struggled, managing just one win in their last seven games.

Early goal

Monza surprised the visitors with an early goal (9th minute) by Milan Djuric, who capitalised on a cross from Napoli loanee Alessio Zerbin.

Napoli pressed for an equaliser but were denied by goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio on several occasions, including a close call involving Osimhen.

Osimhen finally broke the deadlock in the second half with a remarkable header from an Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa cross.

The powerful header resulted in a cut lip for Osimhen, but he continued his dominant performance.

Moments later, the momentum completely shifted in Napoli’s favour. A deflected ball found substitute Politano, who unleashed a stunning left-footed volley into the top corner.

This incredible strike was followed by a rocket from Zielinski, putting Napoli 3-1 ahead.

Monza refused to surrender and pulled one back through a deflected curler by Andrea Colpani.

Osimhen nearly added another for Napoli, but Di Gregorio made a crucial save.

Giacomo Raspadori, coming off the bench, sealed the win with his first touch, pouncing on a rebound from Di Gregorio’s parry.

