The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Kingsley Chinda as the chairman Local Government Congress Electoral Committee for Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship primaries.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Chinda is the minority leader in the House of Representatives.

Mr Ologunagba said the constitution of the committee was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“The committee members are to serve on the local government Congress Electoral Committee to conduct National Delegates Congress for the purpose of electing one national delegate per local government area in Ondo,” he said.

Mr Ologunagba said the congress would be held at the Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in each of the state’s local government areas.

He advised all the governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Ondo to take note and be guided accordingly.

The governorship election holds on 11 November.

(NAN)

