The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Kingsley Chinda as the chairman Local Government Congress Electoral Committee for Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship primaries.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Mr Chinda is the minority leader in the House of Representatives.
Mr Ologunagba said the constitution of the committee was approved by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.
|
“The committee members are to serve on the local government Congress Electoral Committee to conduct National Delegates Congress for the purpose of electing one national delegate per local government area in Ondo,” he said.
Mr Ologunagba said the congress would be held at the Collation Centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in each of the state’s local government areas.
READ ALSO: PDP Crisis: Reps minority caucus disowns Ugochinyere-led coalition
He advised all the governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members in Ondo to take note and be guided accordingly.
The governorship election holds on 11 November.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999