The Oyo State Government has filed 18-count criminal charges against 31-year-old Naomi Silekunola (ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi), 51-year-old popular broadcaster Oriyomi Hazmat and 56-year-old school principal Fasasi Abdullahi.

On 18 December 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that a tragedy occurred at the Islamic High School in Bashorun, Ibadan, during a Fun Fair carnival event meant to bring joy to children but ended in chaos.

Consequently, the Oyo State Police Command announced the arrest of Ms Silekunola alongside seven others. Ms Silekunola was a key organiser of the event, a children’s Christmas party organised by WINGS (Women In Need of Guidance and Support), a foundation she established. The other accused individuals were also involved in the planning and executing of the event.

The event was a collaboration with Agidigbo 88.7 FM, Ibadan, owned by Mr Hazmat.

The Oyo Police Command’s spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, said at the time that 35 minors were killed. At the same time, six other individuals were critically injured in the stampede that occurred during the children’s Christmas party.

They were accused of offences, including conspiracy to commit murder, manslaughter, criminal negligence, and other related charges.

In the latest development, PUNCH says information in the charge sheet reveals that the state government accused the trio of failing to provide adequate security, crowd control mechanisms, and medical facilities during the ill-fated funfair event held at the Islamic High School.

The fresh charges marked I/05C/2025 were filed on Friday at the Oyo State High Court.

The offence is punishable under Sections 308 and 344 of the Criminal Code, CAP 38, Vol 11, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Prosecution

On Christmas Eve, an Ibadan Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court remanded the embattled trio.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi did not take the defendants’ plea due to lack of jurisdiction and ordered their remand at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Ibadan.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Police Inspector Sikiru Opaleye, had told the court that the defendants were facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, and negligent acts causing harm.

He stated that the defendants allegedly invited some children for a funfair programme but failed to provide a conducive atmosphere with adequate security and medical facilities.

“The eventual stampede at the venue allegedly accelerated the death of eight-year-old Sofiat Musiliu, a female, and 34 others between the ages of five months to 13 years,” the prosecutor said.

Mr Opaleye alleged that the defendants conspired to commit the offences on Wednesday between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. at Islamic High School, Bashorun in Ibadan, where the deadly stampede occurred.

Despite the ongoing trial, the Ooni expressed unwavering support for his ex-wife, Naomi Silekunola, during the legal proceedings.

He also expressed sympathy with the Government of Oyo State and the families of children whose lives were lost in the tragedy.

The monarch also condemned the sensationalisation of the tragic incident and called for solemn reflection and collective responsibility of all citizens.

