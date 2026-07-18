Many people only discover they have high blood pressure or high blood sugar only after falling ill. But another major health risk often goes unnoticed because it rarely causes warning signs until serious complications develop.

High cholesterol is one of the leading risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. Because it usually causes no symptoms, many people may be living with dangerously high cholesterol levels without knowing it.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), raised cholesterol is a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, particularly heart attacks and stroke.

The organisation says that reducing saturated fats, eliminating industrial trans fats, eating a healthy diet, staying physically active and avoiding tobacco can help lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

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The WHO also notes that cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 17.9 million deaths each year.

Similarly, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says high cholesterol often has no symptoms, making regular screening essential because many people only discover they have it after developing heart disease or suffering a stroke.

Although high cholesterol is often associated with older adults, health experts warn that changing lifestyles, unhealthy diets and physical inactivity are increasing the risk among younger people as well.

To better understand the hidden dangers of high cholesterol, PT HEALTH WATCH spoke with Happiness Akinde, a medical doctor, on who is most at risk, why regular screening matters and the everyday habits that could silently be increasing cholesterol levels.

Who is most at risk?

Mrs Akinde said that while anyone can develop high cholesterol, certain groups face a significantly higher risk.

According to her, these include people above the age of 40, those who are overweight or obese, and individuals living with diabetes, high blood pressure or kidney disease.

People with a family history of high cholesterol or early heart disease are also more likely to develop the condition.

She added that smoking and excessive alcohol consumption further increase the risk.

“Particularly in Nigeria, the increasing consumption of processed foods and increasingly sedentary lifestyles have made high cholesterol more common, even among younger adults,” she said.

Why screening matters

Mrs Akinde explained that many people mistakenly believe they would notice if their cholesterol levels were high.

However, she said high cholesterol is often described as a “silent condition” because it usually causes no symptoms.

“A person may feel completely healthy while cholesterol gradually builds up inside the arteries over many years. Many people only discover they have high cholesterol after developing complications such as a heart attack or stroke,” she said.

For this reason, she stressed the importance of routine cholesterol screening.

She advised that healthy adults should have their cholesterol checked at least once between the ages of 20 and 35, particularly if they have risk factors.

From the age of 40, she said cholesterol should generally be checked every four to six years, or more frequently for people living with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, those who smoke or have a family history of heart disease.

People already diagnosed with high cholesterol, she added, should follow their doctor’s recommendations for more frequent monitoring.

Health risks

Mrs Akinde explained that excess cholesterol gradually accumulates inside blood vessels, forming plaques that narrow and harden the arteries in a process known as atherosclerosis.

She said reduced blood flow to the heart can result in chest pain or a heart attack, while reduced blood flow to the brain can cause a stroke.

She added that high cholesterol also increases the risk of peripheral artery disease, which reduces blood flow to the legs, causing pain and poor wound healing.

Everyday habits that raise cholesterol

Mrs Akinde identified several lifestyle habits that contribute to high cholesterol.

These include eating large amounts of fried foods, fast foods, pastries, processed meats and foods rich in saturated or trans fats, alongside physical inactivity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and being overweight.

She encouraged Nigerians to adopt healthier eating habits by consuming more vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, whole grains and fish where affordable.

She also recommended boiling, grilling, steaming or baking foods instead of deep frying, while reducing the intake of fatty meat, processed foods and sugary drinks.

Beyond diet, she advised adults to engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity, such as brisk walking, every week, maintain a healthy weight, avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

Importantly, she noted that healthy eating does not always have to be expensive.

“Locally available foods such as beans, vegetables like ugwu and efo, okro, garden eggs, sweet potatoes, oats and fresh fruits can support heart health,” she said.

The danger of reusing cooking oil

Mrs Akinde also warned against repeatedly reheating cooking oil, a common practice in many homes and roadside food businesses.

According to her, every time cooking oil is heated to very high temperatures, it breaks down and forms harmful compounds, including oxidised fats, which may increase inflammation and raise the risk of heart disease.

She advised that cooking oil should be discarded once it becomes very dark, thick, develops a foul smell, produces excessive smoke or begins to foam during heating.

“Ideally, deep frying oil should not be reused many times, especially after prolonged or repeated high-heat frying,” she said.

Know your numbers

Mrs Akinde urged Nigerians not to wait until symptoms appear before paying attention to their heart health.

She advised Nigerians to know their health numbers before symptoms appear by checking their blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and weight regularly, even when they feel well, while maintaining a balanced diet and staying physically active.

In addition, she urged Nigerians to avoid smoking and going for regular medical check-ups, noting that small, consistent lifestyle changes can help prevent heart attacks and strokes.

“High cholesterol is silent, but its complications are not. Get tested, eat wisely, stay active and protect your heart.”