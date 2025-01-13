The federal government has designated four airlines to transport Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.

Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Usman, disclosed this in a statement by the Commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the selected airlines are Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited.

This development follows a rigorous selection process initiated by the commission in November 2024, in which 11 airlines applied for the exercise.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that a 32-member committee was constituted by the commission to scrutinise the bids of 11 airlines that applied for the Hajj airlift contract in November.

The air carriers were screened and shortlisted by a team of 32 members that the NAHCON Chairman inaugurated on 26th November 2024.

The selected airlines are Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited (in alphabetical order).

The air carriers were screened and shortlisted by a team of 32 members that the NAHCON Chairman inaugurated on 26th November 2024.

The composition of the Aviation Screening Committee included representatives from State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, three members from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and one member each from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

Similarly, one member each was drawn from the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Others were NAHCON Board members representing each geopolitical zone of the country, NAHCON Heads of Aviation, Procurement, Legal, Internal Audit, Special Duties, and Board Member representing the Aviation industry.

Similarly, three excess cargo carriers were selected for the year’s Hajj operations. They are Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Cargozeal Technology Limited and Qualla Investment Limited (also in alphabetical order).

The Chairman congratulated the successful companies while urging them to fulfil their responsibilities as promised during the screening.

In another development, Prof Abdullahi Sale Usman signed the 2025 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on behalf of Nigeria.

The event was held today, 12th January 2025, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to formalise the year’s Hajj engagements. On the NHCON Chairman’s entourage were the Chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello; the Chairman House Committee on Muslim Pilgrimage, Hon. Jafaru Muhammed Ali; Nigeria’s Chargé de Affairs in Riyadh, Dr Ibrahim Modibbo; Nigeria’s Consul General in Jeddah, Ambassador Mu’azzam I. J. Nayaya, and Ambassador Mahmud Lele from Foreign Affairs.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was represented by the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Abdulfatah Masahat, at the signing ceremony.

Fatima Sanda Usara

Assistant Director, Information and Publication

For

Chairman, NAHCON

12/1/2025

