The management of Paul University in Awka, a private university in Anambra State has suspended one of its lecturers, Cornelius Eze, over allegations of “serious sexual misconduct.”

Paul University is owned by the Anglican Church in Anambra State.

The university spokesperson, Godsplan Onukwufor, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Onukwufor said the allegation against Mr Eze, a practical biology technologist in the university’s faculty of natural and applied sciences, was brought to the institution’s attention on 14 July.

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He said, given the rise of tension among students in the university over the incident, the institution’s management “immediately intervened and invited the relevant security agency to take over the matter to forestall a breakdown of law and order.”

“As a preliminary administrative measure and without prejudice to the outcome of ongoing investigations, the university management has placed the staff on indefinite suspension pending the conclusion of both the internal disciplinary process and any investigations being conducted by the appropriate law enforcement authorities,” he said.

Beyond being a lecturer, Mr Eze is an Anglican priest in Anambra State.

‘We’ll deal with erring staff’

Mr Onukwufor stressed that the university is a faith-based institution founded on the principles of integrity, discipline, moral uprightness, and respect for the dignity of humanity.

He said the university does not condone any form of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment by any staff or students.

“Any member of staff or student found culpable of violating the University’s regulations or the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be dealt with in accordance with due process,” he stated.

The spokesperson said the management of the university was mindful of the emotional and psychological impact of the incident on the affected students and staff members.

“Consequently, arrangements are being made to provide appropriate counselling and therapeutic support for the student(s) concerned and any other affected members of the University community,” he said.

He assured parents, students, staff, and the general public of the university’s commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and morally sound learning environment where every member of the community was treated with dignity and respect.

“The university remains committed to ensuring that justice is served fairly, transparently, and in accordance with the law.”

Background

PREMIUM TIMES recalls that earlier this week, a viral video clip surfaced on social media suggesting a university lecturer was caught forcefully having a sexual affair in his office with an unidentified student.

In the clip, seen by this newspaper, the lecturer was said to have escaped through a window when some angry students stormed his office.

The clip showed a man wearing only shorts appearing to hide in a bush near the office.

There were speculations that the incident happened at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka otherwise known as UNIZIK.

But the UNIZIK spokesperson, Aloysius Attah, refuted the speculation, insisting that the lecturer was not a staff member of the institution.

Hours after, Paul University Awka posted a photograph of Mr Eze and confirmed that the lecturer is a member of its staff.