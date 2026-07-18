Nigeria’s sprint star Kayinsola Ajayi continued his remarkable 2026 campaign on Saturday, equalling the national men’s 100 metres record for the third time this season to win the Novuna London Athletics Meet, the 11th stop of the Wanda Diamond League.

Ajayi stormed to victory in 9.84 seconds, edging reigning world champion Oblique Seville of Jamaica, who finished second in 9.87 seconds, while compatriot Romell Glave claimed third in a personal best of 9.97 seconds.

The victory further cemented Ajayi’s emergence as one of the world’s fastest men, having now beaten Seville twice in consecutive Diamond League meetings after also defeating the Jamaican at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene earlier this month.

Record-equalling consistency

The 21-year-old Nigerian once again demonstrated remarkable composure in a world-class field, matching his national record of 9.84 seconds for the third time this year.

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Ajayi has now recorded the same time in Kentucky (29 May), Eugene (4 July) and London (18 July), highlighting a level of consistency that has propelled him into global medal contention.

Even more impressive is his dominance over Seville, whose season’s best of 9.82 seconds remains the fastest in the world this year. Despite that, Ajayi remains unbeaten against the Jamaican in 2026, improving his head-to-head record to 3-1.

Breakthrough season continues

The London triumph adds another chapter to what has already been a breakthrough year for the Auburn University sprinter.

Earlier this season, Ajayi erased Olusoji Fasuba’s long-standing national record before winning the NCAA men’s 100m title. Although that NCAA performance was wind-assisted, he has since repeatedly proven his class under legal conditions on the Diamond League circuit.

His victory in Eugene announced him as a genuine force in world sprinting, while Saturday’s success confirmed that performance was no fluke.

With almost two months remaining in the athletics season, the Nigerian appears well placed to challenge for more honours and possibly lower the national record.

Nathaniel shines in hurdles

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel finished fourth in the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking 48.30 seconds.

Norway’s world record holder Karsten Warholm dominated the event, setting a meeting record of 46.61 seconds, ahead of Germany’s Emil Agyekum (47.45 seconds) and Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba (48.10 seconds).

Glasgow in sight

Ajayi’s latest Diamond League triumph comes at an ideal time for Team Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Having now equalled the national record three times and twice defeated the reigning world champion on the sport’s biggest one-day circuit, the Nigerian has established himself as one of the country’s brightest medal prospects.

His performances this season have not only rewritten Nigerian sprinting history but have also signalled the arrival of a genuine global contender capable of challenging the very best on the world’s biggest stages.