A female teacher in Anambra State accused of flogging a student to death has surrendered to the police in the state.

The 47-year-old teacher, Ebere Dim, “voluntarily presented” herself at the Neni Police Station in the state, according to a statement by the police spokesman in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said Ms Dim’s action followed sustained manhunt operations by the state’s Safe School Protection Squad of the police and collaboration with officers of Neni Divisional Police Headquarters.

The police spokesman said continuous engagement with stakeholders and community leaders in Adazi-Ani also contributed to the suspect’s surrender.

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“The suspect is currently in Police custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, where the ongoing investigation will be concluded,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police command in Anambra State has praised the cooperation of the Adazi-Ani Community, traditional institution, and other stakeholders whose support contributed to the suspect’s surrender.

He assured the family of the deceased and members of the public that the police in the state remain committed to ensuring justice in the matter.

“The command further urges members of the public to remain calm, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and continue to provide useful information that will aid ongoing investigations and other policing efforts across the state,” he stated.

Background

The police announced on Friday that they had launched a manhunt for the teacher for allegedly flogging a 12-year-old boy to death in Adazi-Ani, a community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The incident reportedly happened at a school in the state on 16 July.