The Oyo State Government on Friday announced Abimbola Owoade as the Alaafin-designate on Friday, a surprising move amid ongoing court proceedings on the selection process. The government bypassed an earlier selection by the Oyomesi, Oyo’s traditional kingmakers, who immediately rejected the governor’s choice.

The position of Alaafin, a top Yoruba traditional stool, became vacant following the demise of Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on 22 April 2022. Subsequently, the Oyomesi initiated the process of selecting a successor in line with the Alaafin of Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which vests the authority to select the Alaafin in the traditional council.

The selection process began after the Atiba Local Government sought and obtained the governor’s approval in August 2022, according to documents reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES.

The Alaafin selection by the Oyomesi

After a screening process involving 82 aspirants from the Agunloye Ruling House, the Oyomesi unanimously selected Lukman Gbadegesin, a grandson of Alaafin Bello Gbadegesin (1956 – 1966), as the new Alaafin on 30 September 2022. The Atiba Local Government formally communicated this selection to the governor on 4 October 2022, in compliance with Section 20 of the Chiefs Law of Oyo State.

That law provides a 21-day window for dissatisfied aspirants or ruling houses to petition the governor. No petition was filed within this period, PREMIUM TIMES learnt. A subsequent legal challenge by a dissatisfied aspirant was dismissed by the Oyo State High Court on 19 December 2022, which upheld the validity of the process.

In court, the Oyo State government defended the process and successfully argued for its validity, alongside the Oyomesi.

However, the process, which appeared settled, took a dramatic turn after the Nigerian 2023 general elections. Two members of the Oyomesi, who had previously endorsed Mr Gbadegesin, reneged on their decision, claiming bribery influenced the selection. No evidence proving that allegation has been made public till date.

Despite the lack of official communication questioning the selection, Governor Seyi Makinde withheld his assent to Mr Gbadegesin’s appointment for over a year. On 10 January 2025, the governor announced the appointment of Mr Owoade as the Alaafin-designate, a move many have criticised as a breach of the law and customary practices.

Mr Owoade is from the Agunloye Ruling House, tracing his roots to Prince Owoade, who was a younger brother of Alaafin Siyanbola Ladigbolu (1911 – 1944).

The governor’s actions violate the Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961, which stipulates that the Oyomesi, led by the Bashorun of Oyo, holds the sole authority to select the Alaafin.

The following is a highlight of the breaches in the selection of Mr Owoade:

No Official Petition: The governor received no official petition from dissatisfied aspirants or ruling houses within the legally mandated period. The two Oyomesi members who later opposed the selection lacked the basis to challenge the process, according to the law.

Disregard for Court Ruling: The December 2022 court ruling affirmed that the customary law guiding the selection of the Alaafin does not require consulting the Ifa oracle. However, in a widely circulated video, Yoruba scholar Professor Wande Abimbola claimed the governor engaged him to consult Ifa in selecting the new Alaafin, allegedly violating the court’s ruling.

Usurpation of Oyomesi’s Powers: Despite an earlier selection by Oyomesi, the governor hurriedly convened his own selection meeting, including two warrants chiefs, and appointed a candidate for the prestigious throne.

Hours after Mr Owoade’s selection was announced, the Oyomesi declared their rejection of the appointment and sources close to the chiefs said they are approaching the court to set aside Mr Makinde’s action.

