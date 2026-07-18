The MainPower Electricity Distribution Company (MEDL) has announced that an ongoing power outage in some parts of the Enugu State metropolis was caused by an explosion at the firm’s injection substation in Gariki Area of the state.

The MEDL is a subsidiary of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), an electricity distribution company which was initially serving the five states that make up the South-east.

The MEDL currently distributes power in Enugu while other EEDC subsidiaries serve the four other states in the region.

The spokesperson of the MEDL, Emeka Ezeh, said in a statement on Friday night that the explosion at the substation occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

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“It affected the indoor 11kV breaker at the injection substation,” he said.

Mr Ezeh said areas experiencing power outage due to the explosion were Gariki Market, Mayor Market, Roban Stores (Agbani Road), Crunchies (Agbani Road), Mobile Police Barrack, Amechi Road, and Upper Mount.

Others included Ikiriki, Emeka Ebila, Ozalla Street, Egbonnaji, Nnaji Ogbodo, Idaw River, Igbariam Street, Liberation, Mount, Umuchu, Achina, Vance, Unubi, Enugu Agidi, Amawbia, Amokwe, Kenneth, Amah, and Hill Crest.

Mr Ezeh said the MEDL regrets the inconvenience the power outage has caused the firm’s customers and appealed for patience and cooperation as it works to restore electricity supply.

“Our technical team is currently carrying out a comprehensive assessment of the damage and has commenced the necessary restoration efforts to ensure power supply is restored to the affected areas as quickly as possible,” he assured.