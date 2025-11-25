For many residents, Uyo, the capital of oil-rich Akwa Ibom State, was once a symbol of order: clean streets, running fountains, coordinated landscaping and smooth roads that made driving enjoyable. Today, the city tells a different story — one of broken roads, dead fountains, flooding, and decaying, abandoned public infrastructure.

And when the Akwa Ibom State government responded to the PREMIUM TIMES report on deteriorating infrastructure, the reaction sparked a fiercer outrage from the public.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, a few days ago, the government dismissed reports about decaying infrastructure as “misleading,” “mischievous,” and designed to push a “pre-determined narrative.” But residents say the government is avoiding accountability — and insulting their sensibilities.

“The Uyo we knew is gone!!!” wrote Anita Thinktanklady on Facebook. “Potholes have become the order of the day, waste is forgotten, and flooding is worse with every rainfall.”

A city in decline

Water fountains at Ibom Plaza, Itam Flyover and Aka Road once drew tourists, photographers and families. Some glowed at night and symbolised a city evolving into modernity. Today, algae compete with plastic waste inside them.

Only one fountain — located along Nwaniba Road, near Edet Akpan Avenue — was found functioning during this reporting period. Tricycle operators say others only come alive when an influential politician or visiting dignitary is expected.

“Wait until when (President Bola) Tinubu comes,” said Anietie Akpan, a tricycle rider.

At Ibom Plaza, in the heart of the city, grasses now grow on flowerbeds. Small business owners were forcibly removed months ago in the name of beautification, but nothing has changed except for more decay.

The deterioration is widespread. From Udoete Street to Itam Park Road; Nwaniba Road to Aka-Itiam; Atiku Abubakar Way to the airport axis — roads are collapsing. Rainwater masks deep craters, damaging vehicles and endangering commuters.

“My tyre almost burst at Four Lanes because of the rain,” wrote Sultan Unyime on Facebook.

A frustrated content creator known as Local Man filmed the potholes and asked: “What is happening in Uyo that potholes have taken over everywhere?”

Luxury SUVs for politicians, neglect for citizens

The collapse of public infrastructure coincides with a massive outlay of public funds on political comfort, including SUV for federal lawmakers that have already received SUVs from the federal government.

According to the 2025 budget, the government spent N100 million each on 13 Toyota Land Cruiser SUVs for federal lawmakers — totalling N1.3 billion. This excludes additional vehicles distributed to former deputy governors and party chairmen.

At least three party leaders — the APC chairman, the sacked PDP chairman and the chairperson of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) — and at least four former deputy governors received SUVs from the state government, making the number seven.

Adding seven to the 13 earlier presented to federal lawmakers brings the total to 20 SUVs, and at a market value of N100 million each, amounts to N2 billion spent within a year on luxury vehicles for politicians in a state where over two million people are among the poorest of the poor.

The state does not have a public bus transportation system. Yet politicians celebrated their new SUVs online.

“I wish to express profound gratitude to Governor Umo Eno for the generous and thoughtful presentation of brand new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicles to each of us serving in the 10th National Assembly,” Patrick Umoh, lawmaker representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, wrote on Facebook on 24 May, calling the gesture “a rare act of leadership.”

To many citizens, the contrast feels like mockery.

“There is no functional transportation system, no working roads, no functioning fountains — but SUVs for politicians,” wrote Lawrence Ekong. “Press releases cannot fill potholes.”

Government response raises more questions

In his rebuttal, Mr Umanah insisted the government had already begun plans to repair roads and restore public infrastructure. He blamed the delayed work on the rainfall.

He then added, “I don’t know who runs on fountains during the rain.”

The statement — widely circulated across social media — has been described as insensitive and dismissive.

When reminded that one fountain was functioning despite rains, Mr Umanah maintained: “It’s been raining very much… During Christmas, fountains work.”

The commissioner’s response triggered even deeper resentment — not just about the infrastructure but also about the communication style.

“Constructive feedback is now treated as an attack,” wrote a renowned journalist Ibanga Isine. “Yet the intention is to ensure the administration succeeds — not to embarrass it.”

Residents demand action, not defence

Several people have taken to Facebook to condemn the government’s response.

The current bad state of the roads occurred less than a year after the government repaired failed portions, following public outcry. The repeated failures suggest poor job execution.

Mr Isine argued that the government’s approach shows a lack of long-term planning.

“Fixing potholes yearly on collapsed roads is wasteful. We need a road census and a strategic rebuild — not another round of patchwork.”

Another resident, Aniebiet Ntia, added: “No long press releases — just fix the roads.”

Some say the neglect now feels deliberate.

“Akwa Ibom people are forced to swerve around death traps while government officials drive air-conditioned SUVs,” Mr Ekong wrote.

Unanswered questions

Despite the government response, residents say key matters remain unanswered: Why was N2 billion spent on luxury SUVs while public amenities deteriorated?

Why do fountains reportedly work only during political visits and where is the public transportation system promised under Governor Umo Eno’s administration’s Arise Agenda?

For many, these gaps reflect a growing disconnect between government talking points and citizens’ daily realities.

Before the city’s memory fades completely

Once clean, organised and admired, Uyo is now slipping further into disrepair.

Residents say they are not asking for luxury — only functionality: pothole-free roads, working drainage, and maintained public infrastructure.

“Uyo is now dying quietly,” One resident wrote on Facebook. “We are watching it happen in real time.”

Government statements may attempt reassurance — but on the streets, the evidence remains unmoved.

Until repairs begin, residents say they will continue to speak loudly.