The Akwa Ibom State Government has sealed off Ibom Plaza, a popular public space in Uyo, three days after a PREMIUM TIMES’ report exposed widespread infrastructural decay in the state capital, including dead fountains, collapsing roads, and abandoned public infrastructure.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the plaza on Monday evening, the facility had been sealed off and barricaded with flex banners carrying various inscriptions.

One of the banners read: “Ibom Plaza closed for maintenance.” Another read: “Transformation in progress: we are upgrading to serve you better.”

“Reinventing this space to match the future we envision,” another read.

The sealing off of the plaza came barely 48 hours after the state government dismissed our earlier report detailing infrastructural neglect as “misleading” and “mischievous.”

A reversal after denial

Until recently, the state government vigorously defended its record and rejected claims that infrastructure in Uyo was deteriorating.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, the government accused PREMIUM TIMES of pushing “a predetermined narrative”. It maintained that existing recreational facilities, including Ibom Plaza, were undergoing improvements.

At All Nations Christian Ministry International, Church service in Eket on Sunday, Governor Umo Eno echoed that position.

“I have seen some people write that there are thieves in the Plaza. They don’t know the work you’ve done,” he said, pointing to Anietie Eka, the chairperson of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority.

He continued: “Plaza today, people can walk through. No government was able to move miscreants out of the plaza. Today, he has done it with government backing, and we are trying to make that plaza good enough for Christmas.

“And in any case, one government cannot do everything. You see the people who are writing. They cannot even manage their houses. Check their houses. Some don’t have a house.

“So don’t worry about those things, we are working. The potholes. We’ve done a compilation. We’ve awarded the contract, but the rain must stop. They pour a stone base, but the rain washes everything away. I have told them to stop, let the rain finish.”

Mr Eno also said his administration is providing solar-powered streetlights in Uyo, saying diesel engines were previously used, which he said cost the state excessively.

“The amount that was going every month, you would not want me to tell you,” he said, telling the congregants, “We are on the ground. This man you are seeing here is on the ground if you don’t know.”

Residents, however, say the sudden closure of the plaza suggests the government acted only after public pressure.

“So the government can act this fast when embarrassed?” said a journalist who asked not to be named. “Why wait until newspapers publish decay?”

An iconic space, now a symbol of neglect

Once a defining landmark and a meeting point for residents and tourists, Ibom Plaza has visibly deteriorated.

The fountain has not worked for over a year. Plastic bottles, stagnant water, algae, and weeds have overtaken the spaces. Flower beds have dried out, wooden benches are broken, and open drains emit foul odour.

Months ago, small business operators were forcibly relocated under a promised beautification project — but redevelopment never followed.

With the new closure, residents now question whether the action signals a genuine repair or yet another temporary response.

Wider frustrations continue

Beyond Ibom Plaza, residents say the neglect of Uyo’s infrastructure is widespread.

A PREMIUM TIMES check found that only one public fountain — along Nwaniba Road — was functioning. Others were clogged or dormant. Some residents said fountains are activated only during visits by top political figures.

Major roads — including Atiku Abubakar Way, Aka-Itiam, Udoete, Nwaniba Road, and the Itam corridor — now have large potholes, causing gridlock and damaging vehicles.

Outrage continues

Public criticism escalated in recent days after documents showed that the state purchased at least 20 luxury SUVs worth approximately N2 billion for federal lawmakers, former deputy governors, and party leaders — even as more than two million residents live in multidimensional poverty and Uyo lacks a public transportation system.

Residents argue that the government’s spending priorities do not accurately reflect the state’s actual needs.

“Fixing Ibom Plaza because of media pressure is not governance,” said Kufre Akpan, who was at the plaza on Monday evening. “This is damage control. The real work is fixing roads, drainage, and transport — not shutting gates.”

A capital city waiting for rebuilding, not promises

For now, Ibom Plaza — once a bustling civic square — sits silent behind barricades.

Residents say they will be monitoring the development closely to determine whether the closure leads to tangible restoration or fades into yet another symbolic gesture.

A passerby muttered while walking past the sealed entrance: “If only maintenance worked the same way press releases do.”