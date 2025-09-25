Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has presented new SUVs to all former deputy governors of the state to aid their mobility.

Presenting the keys of the new Toyota Land Cruisers to them on Thursday at Government House Uyo, Mr Eno said the gift was in acknowledgement and appreciation of their services to the state.

He noted that given their sacrifices and commitment to the development of the state at one time or the other, they deserved some level of comfort.

Governor Eno, who is unwaveringly committed to the welfare of Akwa Ibom people across all sectors, prayed that God would continue to bless and keep the former deputy governors in good health, so the state might continue to benefit from their wealth of wisdom.

Some of the former deputy governors present at the Government House to receive the gift, were Etim Okpoyo, Valerie Ebe, Moses Ekpo, and Nsima Ekere.

While receiving his key, Mr Ekere appreciated the governor for his benevolent gestures and assured of his continuous support for the successful implementation of the ARISE Agenda.