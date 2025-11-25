The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria has called for immediate collective action to stop the growing menace of digital violence against women and girls.

FIDA’s Nigeria Country Vice President, Eliana Martins, said this on Monday at a press briefing in Lagos to kickstart FIDA’s 2025 Annual General Conference, scheduled for 25 -27 November.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Bridging Gaps, Building Future: Women’s Rights, Justice and Sustainable Development in Nigeria.”

Mrs Martins said digital violence has become one of the fastest-growing forms of abuse, worsening gender inequalities and pushing many women and girls out of digital spaces essential for learning, economic participation and self-expression.

“Many women and girls now withdraw from digital spaces due to fear of harassment, identity theft, impersonation, blackmail or AI-generated misinformation,” she said.

“This withdrawal limits their access to innovation, empowerment and development.”

She noted that the organisation has launched a 16-day campaign of activism against online and digital violence against women and girls in the country.

According to her, common forms of online abuse include harassment, cyberbullying, trolling, doxing, image-based abuse, stalking, hate speech, impersonation, gaslighting and sextortion.

She warned that the acts leave deep psychological, reputational scars and deprive women and girls of opportunities offered by technology.

Weak implementation of legislation

Mrs Martins noted that despite Nigeria having laws like the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act of 2015 and the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act of 2015, poor enforcement, the anonymity of offenders, limited digital literacy, and the lack of accountability from technology companies continue to encourage impunity.

“We urge government agencies and law enforcement bodies to strengthen enforcement, adopt survivor-centred approaches and ensure timely prosecution of offenders,” she said.

“We also called on tech companies to enforce clear rules, remove harmful content promptly and improve user education on online safety.”

The national president also emphasised the need for sustained public awareness campaigns to promote digital literacy and responsible online conduct, noting that safe online spaces are essential for survivors to speak out and access justice.

On her part, Olubunmi Arajuwa, the Deputy Country Vice-President of FIDA, said the organisation is working to ensure that technology platforms uphold safety standards and comply with laws against online gender-based violence.

Mrs Arajuwa explained that the ongoing 16 Days of Activism campaign against gender-based violence provides an avenue for wider sensitisation on digital abuse, identity theft and other online threats.

According to her, FIDA branches nationwide are carrying out awareness activities to educate citizens and push for stronger accountability from digital platforms.

“Ignorance of the law cannot be an excuse for violating the rights of women and girls online,” she said.

“FIDA remains committed to supporting survivors, promoting legal awareness and strengthening enforcement mechanisms to curb gender-based violence in all its forms.”