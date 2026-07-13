The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Chinedu Ralph-Nnebeife, a major-general, on Monday, recounted the recent rescue operation freeing 44 schoolchildren and teachers abducted in May by kidnappers in Oyo State . One of the victims, Rachael Alamu, who is the the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, where part of the survivors were abducted, also told touchingstories of the ordeals they went through during their 56-day-long captivity.

They spoke at a ceremony for the handover of the 44 schoolchildren and teachers by the Nigerian military to the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday.

The handover event, held at the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, brought together Governor Makinde, state’s commissioners, senior military commanders, the police, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies.

Military authorities described the rescue as the outcome of weeks of coordinated intelligence gathering and joint operations involving the Armed Forces, intelligence agencies, the Air Force, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes.

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The victims were abducted on 15 May, when gunmen attacked three schools in Oriire Local Government Area– Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota – triggering widespread outrage and forcing teachers across Oyo State to embark on an indefinite strike.

The operation, however, came at a heavy cost. A minute’s silence was observed during the ceremony in honour of two teachers and security personnel who lost their lives during the abduction and rescue efforts.

Rescued principal speaks on behalf of survivors

Speaking on behalf of the rescued victims, the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, Rachael Alamu, who was also a victim said they endured fear, uncertainty and psychological trauma throughout their 56 days in captivity.

She said the kidnappers repeatedly tried to convince them that the government had abandoned them because their demands were not met, using fear and intimidation to weaken their resolve.

“For 56 days, we went through a harrowing experience,” Mrs Alamu said. “Many times, they used fear to subdue us. At some point, they told us the government was no longer interested in our case because it did not value us.”

Mrs Alamu said they gradually lost hope after one teacher was killed shortly after the abduction and another died in captivity. She recalled the killing of two teachers including Michael Oyedokun, whose beheading was later circulated in a viral video by the abductors in what appeared to be an attempt to pressure authorities into meeting their demands.

“They killed them purposely because they believed that would force the government to do whatever they wanted,” she said.

“We are still grateful that we have the government that thought much of us. It was until we got out that we saw that the whole world was interested in our case.”

Thanking the military, the federal and Oyo State governments, security agencies and Nigerians, she added, “We have scars already, but we believe it is now time to heal.”

Military recounts rescue operation

Giving an account of the rescue operation, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Chinedu Ralph-Nnebeife, a major-general, said troops moved into the forest immediately after receiving reports of the abduction but encountered enormous operational challenges because of the difficult terrain.

According to him, the dense forest canopy prevented drones and surveillance aircraft from effectively locating the kidnappers, forcing security forces to rely largely on painstaking ground operations.

“We deployed drones and the Air Force conducted surveillance flights, but because of the density of the forest, sunlight could hardly penetrate some areas,” he said.

“The operation therefore became a ground operation deep inside the forest.”

He said the military later expanded the operation by deploying special forces and coordinating with the Office of the National Security Adviser, Defence Headquarters, the Nigerian Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, SSS, National Intelligence Agency, NSCDC, Amotekun Corps, hunters and local vigilantes.

The coordinated operation, he said, involved blocking escape routes including in Kwara State, dismantling the kidnappers’ logistics network and identifying those providing intelligence and support to the criminal gang.

The senior military officer said security agencies refused to negotiate with the kidnappers despite sustained pressure. According to him, sustained military pressure eventually forced the kidnappers to release the victims.

“We have always maintained that we will never yield to terrorists’ wishes, and we will never do that,” he said.

He explained that the operation went beyond rescuing the victims. “It focused on identifying the terrorist kingpins, dismantling their network and cutting off their logistics.”

“We are not giving up on them. It is not over. We must see the end of terrorists operating in that region,” he said.

Mr Ralph-Nnebeife also acknowledged the sacrifices made by security personnel, revealing that an officer and a soldier were killed during the operation while several others sustained injuries.

He disclosed that one of the fallen officers was buried on the same day the rescue operation recorded a major breakthrough. He, however, commended President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, the Chief of Army Staff, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the DSS and Governor Makinde for supporting the lengthy operation.

Responding to criticisms over the government’s handling of the crisis, the GOC dismissed suggestions that the Oyo State Government was indifferent.

“Contrary to what some reports suggested, the governor kept calling to know what was happening. He was deeply involved throughout the operation,” he said.