Nigerian economist and former Central Bank Deputy Governor Kingsley Moghalu has rated Abia State Governor Alex Otti’s performance as “most impressive.”

“His performance in governance has been most impressive,” Mr Moghalu stated in an X post on Friday after visiting Mr Otti at Isiala Ngwa South, Abia State, on Thursday.

“He is a demonstration of the truism that seems to have escaped most Nigerian leaders and politicians – that competent governance that concretely improves citizens’ lives is the best politics,” he said of the Abia governor.

Mr Moghalu said his discussions with Mr Otti focused on his administration’s progress and challenges in Abia, particularly on getting the fundamental enablers for industrialisation and inclusive economic growth right, and competent governance as a foundation.

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According to him, the First Lady of Abia State, Chidinma Otti, hosted them for dinner.

“I wish Alex continued success,” said Mr Moghalu, who described the governor as “my friend and brother.”

The 61-year-old Abia governor was elected in 2023 under the Labour Party (LP) platform. He is seeking reelection for a second term in 2027.

Mr Otti’s clean-up of Aba, Abia’s commercial hub—previously considered one of Nigeria’s dirtiest cities—and his rapid building of roads and other infrastructure in the state have endeared him to many across party lines – LP is the ruling party in Abia, while the APC rules at the centre.

The administration has greatly improved the ease of doing business in Abia.

For instance, it now takes about a month to process the issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) for property owners in the state. The administration issued 1037 CofOs to property owners in 2024, the highest in 13 years, from 1 January 2012 to 31 December 2024.

“Abia delivers CofO in 30 days. It’s a policy!” Chaka Chukwumerije, the commissioner for land and housing in Abia, told PREMIUM TIMES.

“There is enhanced transparency, accountability, and focus on service delivery. Your transaction is monitored from the time it comes in until it goes out.

“There is greater confidence in the system. If people know that they can get their CofO seamlessly without going through any middleman, it encourages them to apply for their CofO.”

Mr Chukwumerije said the governance system in Abia is automated.

“The governor signs CofO within 24 hours of being sent to him. The governor’s signing process is automated – we upload it, he signs through his electronic signature, and it gets back to us.

“We have a one-stop customer service, so when you come to the Ministry of Land to process your CofO, you don’t have to travel to the bank anymore; the bank is there, the tax office is there, the surveyor’s office is there, you can finish all your transactions in one day.”

Besides Mr Moghalu, other respected Nigerians have praised Mr Otti’s leadership style.

“I have been coming here (Abia State) since the inauguration of civilian government in 1999, and I can say without any fear of contradiction that I have seen signs of governance which were not there before,” Femi Falana, SAN, said of Mr Otti’s administration in October last year.

“The smile has returned to the faces of the people, and hope appears willing to return from exile,” A Human Rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu, said recently of the progress in Abia.