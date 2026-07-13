Killings of Nigerians in South Africa

As the Senate resumed plenary last Tuesday, a primary topic of debate was the recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. The senator representing Cross River South, Asuquo Ekpenyong, moved a motion urging the federal government to ensure justice for victims of the xenophobic attacks.

During the debate, several senators—including Wasiu Eshinlokun (Lagos Central), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), and Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central)—lamented the continued killings of Nigerians and the destruction of their properties in South Africa.

Mr Eshinlokun, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the Senate to consider nationalising MTN Group and DStv, a pay-television service owned by MultiChoice Group. He proposed that proceeds from these companies be used to compensate Nigerians who suffered losses during the attacks. However, the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, rejected the proposal, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the attacks require a thorough investigation before Nigeria takes further action.

Senate condemns rehabilitation of repentant insurgents

The Senate has urged the federal government to end the practice of pardoning and reintegrating repentant Boko Haram members into society.

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This resolution followed the consideration of a motion sponsored by Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (Katsina Central) concerning the abduction and killing of Rabe Abubakar, a major-general and former Defence spokesperson, along with other military officers, by bandits. The upper chamber adopted the resolution following a voice vote by the majority of senators.

Gbajabiamila-Adeyemi Saga: Lawmakers reject probe of illegal agency

The PFIPC controversy resurfaced on Wednesday when the Senate rejected a motion to investigate the inclusion of a non-existent agency in the 2026 budget. Sponsored by Kawu Sumaila (Kano South), the motion was defeated by a majority voice vote.

Mr Sumaila argued that the Senate could not distance itself from the matter, as it had approved the appropriation in the 2026 budget. He contended that including a non-existent agency in the Appropriation Act undermines the credibility of the budget process and exposes weaknesses in the National Assembly’s scrutiny.

Following the plenary, Senate spokesperson Yemi Adaramodu addressed the controversy, stating that the ₦1.3 billion allocated for the agency was neither recommended nor inserted by the National Assembly. He argued that lawmakers are not constitutionally responsible for conducting security or background checks on appointees to ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and therefore should not be held accountable for oversight.

Bill to reform the secondary education system

On Thursday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio read a letter from President Bola Tinubu transmitting a bill seeking to reform Nigeria’s secondary education system. The proposed legislation aims to establish a legal framework for the reorganisation of the country’s secondary education structure. Mr Akpabio referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, directing it to report back within one week.

Bill to establish a criminal justice monitoring council

The Senate also received an executive bill seeking to repeal the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 and re-enact it as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2026. This legislation is intended to provide a legal framework for criminal justice in courts within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other federal courts across Nigeria. It also seeks to establish an Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Council to promote more effective administration of justice nationwide.

Senate approves sale of third-largest cement producer

On Thursday, the Senate approved the sale of Lafarge Africa Plc to a Chinese firm. However, some senators expressed reservations, arguing that the transfer of ownership to Hainan Huaxin Pan-African Investment Company Plc lacked transparency and that the identities of major shareholders were not fully disclosed.

According to the Senate ad hoc committee that reviewed the transaction, Lafarge Africa proposes selling its 18 per cent market share to Huaxin. In comparison, Nigerian public investors currently hold a 16.19 per cent stake in the company.