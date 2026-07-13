The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says the judgement of the Court of Appeal on its ward, local government and state congresses does not affect the direct primaries that produced its candidates for the 2027 elections.

The party said this in a statement by its spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Monday.

The appellate court in Abuja had earlier on Monday upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising state congresses organised by committees appointed by the David Mark-led caretaker leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

A three-member panel of the court, in a judgement delivered by Okon Abang, said it found no reason to set aside the restraining order the lower court in Abuja had issued against the Mark-led ADC on 29 April.

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It also upheld the order of the judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, which restrained the Mark-led executives from interfering with the tenure and functions of the party’s elected state executives.

But Mr Abdullahi said in the statement posted on his X account that the “judgement has no effect whatsoever on the direct primaries through which the party’s candidates have emerged at all levels.”

He added that the ADC had already commenced the process of appealing the judgement, which it disagreed with because it is “legally unsustainable.”

The full statement read:

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) notes the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday in a matter concerning party congresses to elect the Party’s ward, local government, and state executive committees.

We wish to assure members of the party and the general public that this judgment does not affect whatsoever on the direct primaries through which the Party’s candidates have emerged at all levels.

The party has already commenced the process of appealing the judgment, which we respectfully disagree with and consider to be legally unsustainable.

We also note the dissenting judgment of the presiding Justice, which, in our view, more accurately reflects the settled position of the law and the Party’s position.

We urge all Party members and the millions of our supporters to remain calm, confident and focused.

The African Democratic Congress remains committed to providing Nigerians with a credible alternative and will continue to pursue that mission in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

Signed:

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi

National Publicity Secretary

African Democratic Congress (ADC)