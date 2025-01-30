Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has vowed not to leave any part of the state behind in his administration’s development agenda.

On Thursday, Mr Otti made the vow at the flag-off of the construction of Sections 1 and 2 of the 13-kilometre Onuinyang–Okporoenyi–Oboro–Ikwuano Road in Abia.

The flag-off ceremony was at the Central School Okporoenyi, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State.

“We made a commitment at the inception of this administration that not a single community in Abia shall be neglected in our determined push to revive the levers of our economy and create an environment that supports the dreams and aspirations of our hardworking population.

“We have gathered this afternoon to witness yet another demonstration of our fidelity to the covenant that binds us to the people,” Mr Otti stated in his address at the ceremony, which attracted policymakers, traditional leaders, farmers, entrepreneurs, youths, and women leaders from across Abia.

The road transverses the state’s central and northern senatorial districts.

Mr Otti said the road connects tens of thousands of farmers to the urban markets within and outside Abia.

“The communities around this corridor are central to the state’s agricultural development framework, having been renowned for the quality and quantity of their farm produce, including cocoa, cassava, cereals and vegetables,” he said.

Turning to the farmers, Governor Otti said, “It is a miracle that you were able to achieve so much with very little support from (the) government over the decades.

“One is therefore compelled to commend your resilience and commitment to your trade, which ultimately has helped us weather the storms of hunger, poverty and destitution.”

The governor assured that the road project would be of standard quality and would be completed on schedule.

He said his administration sees roads as “pathways to prosperity for present and future generations” and appealed to residents to pay their taxes while the government continues to build more roads that would connect communities.

“Our determination to build quality road networks to connect all parts of the State is founded on the conviction that there are abundant human and material resources to be harnessed by opening the roads that were hitherto abandoned through systemic neglect, corruption or just limited awareness of the connection between road and rapid socioeconomic development.

“The size of our vision is enormous, and the challenge of effective execution is no less demanding.

“At any rate, we are equal to the task because we came prepared. The State Government will not only work closely with the LGA mayors to drive our shared development programmes but will also collaborate with the traditional rulers and presidents of town unions, leaders of women and youth groups, and other body of stakeholders as we build a massive development coalition with a mandate to streamline every project to reflect the needs and expectations of the local communities,” the governor said.

