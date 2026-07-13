Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has called for visa restrictions and economic sanctions against the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, alongside other politicians over their alleged involvement in political violence ahead of the state’s governorship election.

Mr Adeleke made the call on Monday while receiving a delegation from the British Government led by the Senior Political Advisor, Wale Adebajo, in Osogbo, the state capital, as part of diplomatic engagements ahead of the 15 August governorship election.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor accused Mr Oyetola, a former governor of the state; Senator Francis Fadahunsi, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Bola Oyebamijid; House of Representatives member Wole Oke and other APC political leaders of allegedly encouraging violence through their supporters, leading to killings and gun attacks across the state.

He, however, did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegations. None of the persons he named has responded to the governor’s call.

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Speaking during the meeting, Mr Adeleke said politicians found to be sponsoring political violence should face international consequences, including visa restrictions and economic sanctions.

He called for any measure that can serve as deterrence “against those promoting political violence.”

“We seek visa ban against politicians sponsoring killings and violent attacks. We advocate for similar sanctions against security chiefs aiding and abetting such anti-democratic activities,” he said.

“Election is not about bloodshed. Osun deserves the peace and freedom to make their choice about who governs them. There must be consequences for those deliberately endangering the lives of our people for selfish political gains,” he added.

The governor reiterated the government has a zero-tolerance stance on political violence, saying security agencies should arrest anyone found culpable irrespective of political affiliation.

“I have zero tolerance for violence. I have told the Inspector-General of Police that if my son is involved, he should be arrested. We harbour no thugs anywhere and the police can and should arrest any suspect. There must be strict law enforcement,” he stated.

Mr Adeleke’s remarks came amid renewed political tension in the state following reported killing in Ilobu and Ijebu-Jesa.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the killing of a 14-year-old boy which the father of the victim attributed to attackers who arrived in vehicles branded with the campaign colours of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, popularly known as “AMBO.” The APC also denied the allegations, saying neither it nor anyone associated with it had anything to do with the killing.

The statement cited another alleged politically killed victim who was said to be a member of the Accord Party, bringing the number of the party’s members allegedly killed since the commencement of campaigns to five, while 15 others were said to have sustained critical injuries.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the exact casualty figures or the allegation that those responsible were supporters of the APC.

The British delegation said it was in Osun State as part of pre-election peacebuilding efforts and reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s support for a peaceful, credible and transparent electoral process.

Mr Adebajo said the delegation would continue engaging political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders to promote a peaceful atmosphere before the 15 August governorship election.

Political activities have intensified across Osun State in recent weeks, with the ruling Accord Party and the opposition APC repeatedly accusing each other of sponsoring violence and intimidation ahead of the poll.