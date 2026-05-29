A Human Rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu, has said that sustainable governance in Nigeria must move beyond physical infrastructure to prioritise people, dignity and institutional integrity.

Mr Odinkalu, a professor, said this on Thursday in Umuahia while delivering a keynote lecture during the Abia Anniversary Lecture organised to commemorate the third year anniversary of Governor Alex Otti-led administration.

He warned that projects alone could not guarantee development and emphasised the need for purposeful leadership that directly impacted citizens’ lives in the state.

Mr Odinkalu said the state’s various economic sectors have been transformed within the past three years and could serve as a reference point for broader governance lessons in Nigeria.

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He said the development strides recorded in Abia within three years went beyond infrastructure projects and reflected a restoration of dignity, hope and trust in governance.

“I want to be very clear: projects matter, but projects will not last if the people do not have and the people do not own them.

“That is why investment in the people is where it all begins,” he said.

‘South-east should focus less on complaints of marginalisation’

The keynote speaker said that for nearly 24 years, Abia suffered what he described as “desgobierno”, a Spanish expression meaning “ungovernment”.

“You cannot be perpetrating ungovernment against your own people and at the same time accusing Nigeria of marginalising them,” he said.

According to him, the South-east should focus less on complaints of marginalisation and more on demonstrating capacity for effective governance.

“If you cannot manage 29,500 square kilometres, guarantee peace, guarantee safety, guarantee development, guarantee roads, guarantee water, guarantee healthcare, guarantee children go to school, why do you want to manage Nigeria?

“We can out-govern the rest of Nigeria and start creating a dignified population, a place where things work.

“Nigeria will tell you, ‘you know what you have done to your place, come and do it for us’,” he said.

‘The Alex Otti Challenge’

Mr Odinkalu described what he called “The Alex Otti Challenge” as a template built on “a clear diagnosis, coherent strategy and a value system.”

He said that Otti’s government had restored legitimacy to governance in the state because it emerged from what he called a legitimate mandate.

“Anybody who can steal your mandate can steal anything that they prefer.

“This governor, because he has a legitimate mandate, has got to account to those who gave him the mandate,” he said.

Mr Odinkalu said improved road infrastructure, security, electricity and healthcare services had significantly transformed the state.

He said the administration had delivered over 1,000 kilometres of roads within three years, comparing the distance to Aba to Kano plus Okigwe to Uzuakoli”.

Mr Odinkalu pointed out that electricity projects and street lighting in Aba had reduced crime and improved business productivity.

“What is the biggest crime-fighting invention that this administration has done? Electricity; as a result of street lighting, crime has crashed in Aba,” he said.

Mr Odinkalu further commended the administration for prioritising social welfare through programmes such as health insurance, disability support services, maternal transport schemes and upgrades of primary healthcare centres.

“The biggest thing in my view that this administration has done is care.

“A government that cares. The infrastructure of care is self-evident for those who have bothered to look at it,” he said.

Mr Odinkalu also urged the state to leverage its growing number of universities to develop a research and development cluster capable of driving innovation and industrial growth.

He advocated for establishing a commercial dispute resolution hub in Abia to complement its industrial and commercial aspirations.

He also called for the creation of a women’s legacy enterprise fund in honour of the Aba women of 1929 to support female-owned small and medium enterprises.

“Our women in this part of the world have been central to our narrative.

“They represent enterprise communities and leadership communities,” he said.

Mr Odinkalu urged the people of the state to protect the gains already made by supporting enlightened civic participation and responsible leadership.

“The smile has returned to the faces of the people and hope appears willing to return from exile.

“The choice belongs to the people whether they want to return to darkness or sustain purposeful leadership,” he said.

Otti’s concern over electoral participation in Nigeria

In his speech, Governor Otti called for stronger citizen participation in governance and elections, warning that declining voter turnout poses a threat to Nigeria’s democratic future.

The governor said that governance must remain centred on “the dignity of man and woman,” which he noted was inspired by the 15th-century philosopher Pietro della Vigna’s “Oration on the Dignity of Man.”

He stressed that development efforts should prioritise people over infrastructure alone, saying that meaningful governance must improve education, health, and welfare outcomes across communities.

Mr Otti also expressed concern over declining electoral participation in Nigeria, citing statistics that showed voter turnout dropping from about 57 per cent in 2007 to 27 per cent in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, citizens who refuse to participate in elections lose moral authority to criticise leadership, urging increased civic engagement beyond just voting.

“Participation does not necessarily mean contesting elections, but it means being actively involved in the democratic process,” he said.

The governor commended Mr Odinkalu for what he described as a thought-provoking lecture, particularly on governance reforms and security coordination.

He also commended him for his proposals for expanding the membership of the state security council to include education and health commissioners and gave approval for their inclusion in the council.

He also highlighted the need to strengthen regulation and quality assurance across both public and private tertiary institutions, noting disparities in accreditation standards among universities.

Mr Otti further praised contributions from diaspora professionals and researchers, saying evidence-based planning had shaped Abia’s development blueprint since 2015, with periodic updates ahead of subsequent election cycles.

He said his administration would continue infrastructure tours and commissioning of projects across communities, reaffirming commitment to inclusive development.

In his remark, a public affairs analyst, Bolaji Akinyemi, urged stakeholders to remain focused on sustaining the goals of the present administration.

Mr Akinyemi said the priority should be institutionalising good governance and leadership to ensure that gains achieved were not reversed after exit from office.

He also stressed the need for deliberate strategies that would secure a lasting legacy.

‘Abia has potential to become commercial, professional services hub’

A Director at Union Bank of Nigeria, Eileen Shaiyen, said that Abia has the potential to become a commercial and professional services hub if it continued to make the right leadership choices.

Ms Shaiyen said the challenges of governance in many places stem from poor leadership selection, noting that Abia’s current trajectory reflects the benefits of choosing competent and transformational leaders.

She urged residents to avoid superficial considerations in electing leaders and to take responsibility for sustaining the emerging positive changes in the state and the wider South-East region.

Also, an Abia-born technology expert, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, commended Otti’s administration for what he described as credible efforts to deepen citizens’ capacity and strengthen governance systems.

Mr Ekekwe, a professor, said a review of key sectors shows a deliberate and intentional approach to governance.

He added that the state was increasingly adopting a technology and data-driven system focused on efficient service delivery and citizens’ needs.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Meribole, said the state government had recorded significant progress in infrastructure renewal, institutional reforms, improved security and restored public confidence in governance.

Mr Meribole described the developments recorded in Abia as evidence of a deliberate choice of competence and vision.

He said the reforms were anchored on restoring dignity in governance through timely payment of salaries and pensions, respect for workers, improved business climate and accountability.

Mr Meribole noted that these efforts were rebuilding public trust and strengthening the foundation for sustainable development in Abia.

(NAN)